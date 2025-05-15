Why I had a menopause party at 47

When Lavina Mehta MBE realised she hadn't had a period for a year, her first reaction wasn't to panic - but to throw a party instead.

After a tricky perimenopause, she felt this moment of hitting actual menopause was something to celebrate.

"It might be a little bit wacky, but I've always wanted to break the taboo of this stage in your life, particularly in the South Asian community and bring some more awareness to what is happening in our bodies," says 47-year-old Lavina, author of Feel Good and patron of the Menopause Mandate.

“When I hit menopause, this idea came to me; transforming the image of aging to have some fun and positivity around it."

She was shocked at the number of women who still didn.t know when they were in menopause and thought the party would be the perfect way to bring about some much-needed education and awareness.

"So many friends ask me, how do I know I am in menopause?' I had to explain to people that the day when you hit menopause is when your periods have stopped for a year. I thought people would know, but it shows there is so much education about women's health that still needs to happen and lots we don't know."

One particular area of interest for Lavina is representing the South Asian community, where she says talk of 'women's issues' mostly go unexplained and unsaid.

It was only when Lavina watched the Davina Sex, Myths and The Menopause documentary that she realised she was in perimenopause. She posted a social media video in floods of tears explaining the relief at knowing what was finally causing her brain fog and other issues that led her to believe she had early-onset dementia.

"In our culture, we don't really talk about menopause, but there is scientific research that says South Asian communities could go into menopause earlier than the average white woman.

"It's a milestone, and everyone's journey is so different. It is important that women are aware, educated and ask for help. It's time to break the silence."

Lavina's menopause party

Guests including presenter, Cherry Healey, makeup artist Ruby Hammer, wellness expert Liz Earle and journalist Ateh Jewel all attended Lavina's event at Lavo restaurant in Marylebone.

"It was really emotional," recalls Lavina. "We did a lot of mingling and bonding followed by breakfast and various women, such as Cherry Healy, Liz Earle and Dr. Nigahat Arif giving speeches.

“I wanted to focus on the importance of lifestyle in midlife and beyond with a nourishing brunch and ginger shots with fresh green juice kombucha.

"Then we got exercise snacking - short bursts of exercise, which is my favourite thing to help blood sugar after a meal."

"We ended with feel-good hugs, where everyone stood up and gave themselves and someone next to them a hug to raise the oxytocin, it was really cute.

Post-event how does Lavina feel now she is in menopause? "It feels like a new beginning, I feel really good. I had a challenging perimenopause but I have never felt this strong and happy and ready for my second act. This is the message that I hope helps women who are struggling at the moment. I hope we can spread the word about menopause parties and have them all over the country."

Lavina's perimenopause tips

1. Exercise - for sanity.

"Exercise snacking is my trademark to help mood, wellbeing and confidence. I want all women over 30 to start strength training, but any movement that serves you is good. You have to be kind to your body and holistic about it with mobility exercises, stretches and balance strength training."

2. Breathwork

"Breathwork can help you feel more balanced in just a minute, which is amazing."

3. Being in nature

"Spending time outside is my therapy, it has been transformative in midlife. There is much science about it, so it is my non-negotiable to get out before midday to help with mental health and banish brain fog."

4. Self-care

"This can be as simple as having a moment to yourself; a coffee or grounding by walking on the grass. Social connection is also important to have people to turn to and share with."

5. Journaling

"In particular, showing gratitude for things that have happened that day. Writing things down and writing away your worries like you did when you were a teenager each night can help with sleep - there is a lot of science around it."

6. Cold showers

"I never thought I’d embrace the cold, but just a quick blast can energise and banish brain fog."