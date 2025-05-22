5 things a longevity expert wants you to stop doing in your 40s, 50s and 60s

We all want to live our lives to the full – waking up with the energy to enjoy time with family and friends, pursue our passions, and be productive at work. Yet as we age, many of us feel increasingly tired, fragile and more vulnerable to illness, leaving us feeling as though age is getting the better of us.

But ageing doesn’t have to mean declining. I've worked with patients in their 80s who say they feel like they're back in their 40s. CEOs have emerged from retirement revitalised, and groups of friends have gone from quiet lunches to globe-trotting adventures. The secret? Longevity medicine.

What is longevity?

One of the questions I get asked the most by my patients is, 'How can I live better for longer?'

© Phil Jones Dr. Ash Kapoor shares his longevity advice

Much standard medical practice has been focused on treating the symptoms of our ailments rather than the root causes, prescribing medicines and pills that suppress. However, the cause remains and can emerge in other ways such as different ailments or recurrence

So, my answer to their question almost always comes down to two elements: empowering the person to feed and protect their 30 trillion cells properly. By feeding and protecting our cells, our tissues and organs look after themselves, setting us up for a better-lived life. And that, to me, is longevity.

Longevity is a way of life that enables you to remain the best version of yourself for longer, using the science of increasing awareness to the risks of decline, and mitigating those risks before they can express themselves as decline, disease or disorder.

Say HELLO! to your Second Act HELLO!'s Second Act is a newsletter for women in midlife and beyond. It's completely free to sign up and is a one-stop-shop for advice and inspiration on the issues our Second Act community have told us matter most: health, relationships, travel, menopause, divorce, careers, finance and more. SIGN UP

Longevity mistakes we make in midlife

1. Assuming good eating and adequate exercise are enough

While a healthy diet and regular exercise are essential, they're only part of the equation—factors such as sleep, stress and mental health also play critical roles in long-term health. The gut, which is our main immune system, can decline with stress alone. Gut microbiome protection is important.

© Shutterstock / Prostock-studio Exercise alone isn't enough to help longevity

2. Believing hormones are just about menopause

Hormones impact everything from metabolism to mood and brain function, and imbalances can start long before traditional midlife symptoms appear.

3. Accepting symptoms

Accepting fatigue, weight gain, or brain fog as "normal ageing can lead to missed opportunities for proactive health interventions that improve quality of life.

Lifestyle habits damaging our longevity

1. Eating processed food

Processed food isn't good for longevity

Highly processed foods are often packed with sugar, unhealthy fats, and additives that drive inflammation and metabolic issues.

2. Poor sleep

Chronic sleep deprivation impacts brain health, immune function, and increases the risk of conditions such as heart disease and dementia.

© Getty Images Poor sleep impacts our health

3. Chronic stress

Long-term stress, even when subtle or suppressed, disrupts hormone balance, weakens the immune system, and accelerates aging.

4. Lack of movement

Sedentary lifestyles lead to muscle loss, poor circulation, and reduced metabolic function, all of which are linked to decreased longevity.

5. Social isolation

Loneliness and lack of meaningful connection can be as harmful to health as smoking or obesity, increasing the risk of depression, brain decline, and early mortality.

© Getty Images Loneliness can impact our longevity

5 easy ways to support your longevity

1. Eat less but better quality

Whole foods of any sorts, but with less carbohydrate,s are a good approach. You can take this a step further with high-level supplements such as glutathione and chlorella, which are fantastic at detoxifying and cleaning our bodies, vitamin D to help the body, and pre, pro and postbiotics that protect the gut.

2. Protect your sleep

Resting and recuperating through sleep in a regular, habitual process is far more important than the number of hours you get. We've all heard of those high achievers who wake up and start their day at 4 am – their success is down to the quality rather than the quantity of sleep.

3. Feed your brain

Your brain is in the fast lane at every minute of the day and therefore we must focus on nourishing this most vital organ as a priority. I always recommend methylated B vitamins and good fats such as avocado to feed the brain

© Getty Images Avocados will feed your brain

4. Spend time in nature whenever possible

Not only is there truth to it being 'good for the soul', being in nature means we're away from polluted environments that damage our systems. Grounding or earthing helps us balance and reduce stress

5. Harness relationships

Humanism is the cornerstone of longevity. We were created thousands of years ago on the savannas, where relationships and relying on each other were the way to live longer and better.

Dr. Ash Kapoor is lead clinician at the Levitas