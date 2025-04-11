How to cover up age spots - and look 10 years younger 

Perfect skin is a rarity. There, I said it. Of course, some people are blessed with skin that looks youthful, flawless, and glowing all of the time, but most of us are not so lucky. Ageing affects us all, no matter who you are, and so do other factors that contribute to the skin's general composition, from pollution to lack of hydration.

In my 'Ask Laura' inbox, one of the most frequently asked questions is how to combat age spots and dark circles (I personally think they go hand-in-hand) and how to cover them.

© Getty Images Age spots can affect anyone, no matter what age

I decided to speak to a team of experts on this super common problem, and I hope this guide helps you in your quest to deal with them (don't worry, it happens to the best of us).

Why do we get age spots, and what are they?

Dermatologist Dr Yulia Krasnaya from Evolution Aesthetics Clinic tells HELLO! just how common this skin impediment is. "Age spots and dark circles show up for totally different reasons, and they’re equally annoying. Age spots usually appear on the areas that soak up the most sun, like the face, hands, and chest. Over time, all that UV exposure triggers an overproduction of melanin. As our skin gets older and slower at renewing itself, those dark patches start to hang around and become more noticeable. Dark circles are a bit more complicated. They can be down to genetics, dehydration, or even just naturally thin skin under the eyes, which makes the blood vessels underneath more noticeable."

To achieve elusive, perfect skin when you've got age spots and dark circles is easier than you may think - you just need to know about some clever techniques.

How to cover age spots and dark circles

Makeup artist icon Ruby Hammer MBE told HELLO! her top tips on getting to grips with dark spots, with some clever techniques. The talented professional revealed: "Age spots and dark circles – we’ve all had them, we all try to hide them, and with the right tools and a bit of know-how, they really don’t need to be a big deal. As a makeup artist (and someone who’s experienced a few dark circles myself over the years!), I’ve learned that it’s all about working with your skin, not against it."

The beauty entrepreneur added: "The first step is always skin prep. You wouldn’t paint a wall without priming it first, and the same goes for your face. I always apply a nourishing eye cream or serum before I do anything else. It softens and plumps, creating the perfect base for makeup, and helps prevent that dreaded creasing. I love starting with a corrector. Something peachy or apricot-toned works wonders to cancel out the blue and purple tones. Just a tiny amount, tapped in gently with a fingertip or a soft brush, makes all the difference. It’s subtle, but so effective."

© Getty Images Finding a great concealer is key

"Then I go in with concealer – but here’s the thing: less is more. To keep it all in place, I press a little translucent powder on top – just enough to set without drying the skin out. A finely milled formula is essential here."

Jo Martin, an international makeup artist for Paul & Joe, recommends priming your skin before applying makeup. "To cover any age spots, I always use a fluffy brush and start by applying a peach colour corrector on the back of your hand and bouncing your brush into it. Then lightly apply directly to the dark area, buffing the product into the skin and outwards. This allows you to create light layers that look more natural. Build it up until the area is covered, then do the same technique with your concealer. By building up the layers lightly, it doesn’t look as ‘cakey’, so won’t sit in fine lines and wrinkles, therefore giving you a more natural, youthful finish."

Rose-Marie Swift, founder of RMS Beauty, which is loved by a huge array of the Hollywood A-list, thinks that when covering up areas of concern, less really is more. "When covering up age spots, people tend to do a big, huge swipe of concealer. What you should do instead, is take a tiny brush and just apply the tiniest bit of concealer, only on top of the spot. Then add a touch of powder to lock it in. If the powder puff pulls off the concealer a bit, just repeat the steps again."

When it comes to dark circles, Rose-Marie has a similar stance. "Everyone thinks you need more makeup to cover up imperfections, but it's the opposite - more makeup draws attention to the issue. Slathering concealer underneath your eye can highlight fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin, making you look older. Concentrate on only covering the bag or discoloration, not the whole under-eye.

RMS Beauty 'ReDimension Hydra Dew Luminizer'

I love adding in a little of my 'ReDimension Hydra Dew Luminizer', £40 , / $42 before concealer, which really brightens up dark under eyes."

Home treatments for Age spots

Having a moisturizing and ultra-hydrating skincare regime is key for helping diminish age spots. I also find a nourishing night oil like the Tata Harper 'Retinoic Nutrient Face Oil' is great for acne scarring and also to soothe pigmentation. There are plenty of results-focused serums and moisturisers out there specifically made to tackle age spots. The Pai 'Fade Forward Dark Spot Serum, £59, /$89 is designed to keep new dark spots from forming and has a calming, almost watery texture when applied. I also love the Charlotte Tilbury 'Dark Spot Correcting Radiance Recovery Serum',£70, /$32 which makes my skin feel instantly brighter as soon as it hits my skin.

Dark spot correcting serums and oils can help - from Charlotte Tilbury, Tata Harper, and Pai

"Of course, makeup is only one part of the puzzle. Prevention is just as important," adds Ruby Hammer. "I never leave the house without SPF even on grey days – because sun exposure is the number one cause of pigmentation. And I always recommend ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin C, and gentle retinols to my clients. They’re brilliant for gradually fading dark spots and evening out the skin tone."

Silk'n LED Face EMS Mask

LED face masks are known to be great for anti-ageing in general, and many women swear by them in making age spots appear less prominent, due to the fact that they stimulate collagen production with regular use.

Dr. Selma van Asselt recommends using a mask like the 'Silk’n LED EMS Face Mask', telling HELLO!: "By stimulating both collagen and elastin fibers with the LED light, and giving the muscles a deep workout with EMS, you achieve deeper regeneration. This dual-action process helps the skin bounce back with improved firmness, elasticity, and a natural glow, with a visible reduction in sagging, age spots, and fine lines."

Salon treatments for age spots

Of course, if you desire to invest in your skincare by having facials, there are so many options to go for that tackle age spots.

© Getty Images Treatments can help age spots

"A course of CACI’s Purifying Facial would help to reduce the appearance of pigmentation and age spots caused by sun damage," says Lauren Evans, CACI’s Training and Development Officer. "Combining anti-inflammatory red and blue LED light therapy to help heal and trigger tissue repair, this treatment also includes ultrasonic peeling (deep cleansing for oilier combination skin) or controlled microdermabrasion (for more dry flaky skin types) to gently exfoliate the skin and slough off dead skin cells."

In conclusion

Ultimately, skin changes throughout our lives due to many factors, and we have to go with it. That being said, we must never be embarrassed by it – elements like age spots happen to us all.

© John Lamb Looking after our skin as best we can is vital - and embracing the changes ageing brings

"At the end of the day, it’s not about covering everything," quips Ruby. "We're not trying to create a mask – you want skin to look like skin. A few freckles or shadows peeking through can be lovely. The goal is always to enhance, not to hide."