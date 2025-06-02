Why are millennials so obsessed with fitness challenges?

My WhatsApp chats used to be full of plans for drinks and dinner. Now, it's packed with people chatting about fitness challenges.

From asking my former housemates to do a half marathon with me, to convincing my best friend to take on the Barry's All Stars Challenge together, hardly a week goes by without someone I know signing up to some kind of fitness challenge.

I've got friends who eschew social plans now to train for CrossFit comps, and endless people I know have Hyrox in their diary months in advance – so what's the drive behind the obsession with fitness challenges?

Why are we all obsessed with fitness challenges?

I turned to fitness professional Rachael Sacerdoti for her take on why we're all suddenly signing up to challenges which once seemed reserved for the super fit among us – and she had some interesting input.

1. A motivational push

"A structured fitness challenge gives you a clear goal and timeline, which can be the push you need to get started when motivation is low," she says. "It also adds a sense of purpose to your workouts. Rather than exercising 'just because,' you're working towards something tangible."

Rachael explains the appeal of team challenges

2. A break from overwhelm

She adds that in our busy lives, challenges offer welcome relief. "They break that overwhelming, 'Where do I even begin?' feeling and replace it with structure and energy. They are a constant reminder of how good it feels to move your body and ignite your passion for fitness," she says.

Sam Stone, master trainer at Barry’s UK echoes Rachael's sentiment, adding: "A challenge provides us with something to work towards," adding that smashing our goal can provide a satisfying confidence boost. "Once overcome, the confidence we develop and the sense of accomplishment felt is what makes it motivating."

Group challenges

A group challenge, such as Hyrox and CrossFit's legendary paired competitions, along with Barry's All Stars Challenge, the first from the studio to encourage people to team up with other members, adds another element of motivation, according to the fitness pros.

© Getty Images Team challenges are motivating

"A team challenge gives me immediate accountability, not only to myself but also to others," says Sam of the appeal of group challenges. "The group dynamic encourages me to push myself further knowing that others are doing the same. The social aspect, and the opportunity to work out together with friends, also means it doesn’t feel as tough during the process."

Rachael agrees. "Being part of a team taps into positive and constructive peer pressure where you're motivated because you don't want to let others down.

© Getty Images Accountability helps with fitness challenges

"This community aspect transforms the entire experience helping to create a sense of encouragement and shared purpose, which makes showing up feel exciting rather than a chore. Progress becomes about more than just yourself, it's about contributing to the team, which naturally pushes you to stay consistent.

"Additionally, the social element brings unexpected benefits, adding a fun and social dimension to fitness, which can massively boost accountability and make the experience more enjoyable."

Accountability

Accountability is key to Rachael, who says: "Accountability is my favourite topic when it comes to health and fitness. It is what I live by, and I always educate my clients on how powerful accountability is for reaching your goals. When it comes to group activity, knowing someone else knows (and supports) your goals and is in your corner, means you're far more likely to follow through.

Rachael says accounatbility is crucial in work outs

"It’s accountability that keeps you going on the days when you don't feel motivated. It shifts the mindset from 'I'll do it later' to 'I said I would’.

"This consistent follow-through creates lasting change as it builds self-trust and momentum, making fitness a sustainable part of your lifestyle rather than a stop-start cycle. Having someone check in or cheer you on reinforces that your efforts matter, and that’s a powerful motivator."

My fitness challenge experience

I've been a Barry's devotee since 2023 but have always avoided their 'hell week' challenges, which see people take on seven classes in seven days, with prizes at the end.

Though my interest was always piqued, it sounded too much for me. But when I heard about the gym's All Stars Challenge, I sat up and listened.

© Recom Solutions The red room at Barry's called to me!

All Stars was the first Barry's team challenge, encouraging people to team up in pairs of two or four to complete 20, 40 or 80 classes in 30 days. Having a pal on side encouraged me to sign up, here's how it went…

Week one:

My teammate and I both smashed out two workouts in two days – messaging each other post-class to compare how it went. The beauty of the All Stars Challenge is that you didn't even have to be in the same location as your team– my pal did her class in Liverpool, I did mine in London, and we chatted after to debrief.

If you don’t have a team, Barry’s pairs you up with other challengers, so nobody needs to miss out.

Barry's Bootcamp offered a team challenge for the first time

Week two:

I was raring to go for week two, but my body said otherwise. First hitting me with crippling period pains, and then a killer cold. I fretted as my star count on the challenge dashboard stayed stubbornly at four while my friend's soared.

Knowing I was taking part in a challenge was hugely motivating - normally if I opt to skip a class, I only have to answer to myself, but knowing I was letting my team mate down made me feel terrible.

If you’re someone who struggles to self-motivate, a team challenge is a great idea to hold yourself accountable – but it’s important to prioritise health regardless of who you’re letting down.

Week three:

Back in the game and back in the red room, my teammate and I were both raring to go in our third week, with my friend finishing her 10 classes with a week to go until the end of the challenge.

Knowing she’d smashed her portion of the challenge was all the motivation I needed to keep going, despite a busy work schedule – and by the end of week four, we'd done all 20 classes – fuelled by the HERMOSA shakes at the Barry’s Fuel bar - their vanilla whey protein kept me feeling strong even after the hardest sessions.

Going to several Barry’s classes a week made me appreciate the different instructor styles and the varying paces of sessions, and I quickly worked out that the Ass & Abs classes are my favourites, while I’d rather skip the full body sessions.

Barry's is running another challenge, United We Barry's, in honour of Pride Month in June, challenging fans to complete eight, 12 or 20 classes to win prizes. I'll let you know how I get on…