Pilates exercises for beginners in London - here's what we discovered

When it comes to Pilates in London, the options are endless - from dynamic reformer workouts or classic mat-based sessions, the city is brimming with top-tier studios to suit every level. Whether you're a complete beginner looking to build strength (like us!) or a seasoned pro perfecting your technique, there's a class for everyone.

As two Pilates novices, we each had our own goals in mind, but one shared mission: to become true Pilates princesses. So why did we dive into this discipline, famed for its ability to transform the body and strengthen the core? The answer was simple - we wanted to see firsthand what all the hype was about.

From group classes to private sessions, we explored some of London's most highly rated Pilates studios to uncover what makes each one unique. Here's what we found…

Blanc Space Studios

Blanc Space Studios in Fulham

With my wedding just a few months away, I knew it was time to find a workout that would not only strengthen my body but also help me feel poised and confident on my big day. So, when the opportunity arose to try Pilates, I thought, why not? As a complete beginner, I wasn't entirely sure what to expect. Would I feel muscles I never knew existed? Spoiler alert: yes.

Stepping into the studio, based in Fulham, for my first class, I was immediately struck by the calm yet focused energy in the room. A row of reformers - those intimidating contraptions - lined the space. My instructor greeted me warmly and assured me that, no, I would not break myself. We started with breathwork, something I only associated with mindfulness and yoga. Inhale, engage the core, exhale - suddenly, the seemingly simple act of breathing became an art.

The workout was both challenging and strangely addictive. Every movement felt purposeful, and by the end of the session, I was exhausted yet energised. I left with a newfound appreciation for my body's capabilities and, more importantly, a determination to return.

Reviewed by Sharnaz Shahid. To book, visit blancspacestudios.com

Kinetic Pilates

Kinetic Pilates Old Street

With reformer Pilates taking the social media world by storm, I was incredibly eager to start my journey to become a Pilates princess. Since the end of last year, I have been embracing all things wellness to make me feel the best version of myself and as a former dancer, I was desperate to get involved with the It-Girl exercise class of our generation.

Kinetic Pilates was the perfect place to begin my journey. Following the discipline of Classical Romana Pilates, which was developed by Joseph Pilates' protege over 30 years ago, the incredible teachers at Kinetic Pilates made sure I understood the absolute fundamentals of the style before teaching me complicated exercises.

During my 1-2-1 session at the Old Street studio, I focused on the engagement of my deep core and performed basic but effective exercises that left me walking around five inches taller the following day.

Founder of the studio, Rebecca was clear in her message, that sessions at Kinetic are not about pumping up your surface-level abs and leaving, instead it is about mindful practice and accurate technique for an exercise class that supports your whole body. Whilst Pilates is beloved by countless celebrities, the likes of Miley Cyrus and Kate Hudson are two names who train in the classical technique. Lawrence Olivier also studied under Joseph Pilates himself!

Would I recommend Kinetic Pilates? Absolutely, their ethos is certainly a quality, not quantity approach and with only four to five spaces per session, everyone in the class gets the teacher's full attention.

Reviewed by Isabelle Casey. To book visit kineticpilates.com

Core LDN

© Cecilia Cristolovean-Csiky Core LDN in Richmond

I was eager to try Core LDN, knowing their approach was anything but "one-size-fits-all". From the outset, it was clear that every session is tailored to individual needs, whether it's injury rehabilitation, overall body strengthening or pre- and post-natal recovery.

My experience began with the Core LDN Intro, a 1:1 session designed to assess posture, strength, and endurance. This personalised introduction set the foundation for my session, ensuring that every movement moving forward would be both intentional and effective. Guiding me through the session was Claire Mills, the Founder of Core LDN, a highly skilled Physiotherapist and Pilates Instructor. Her expertise was evident as she carefully adjusted my movements, ensuring each exercise was safe yet impactful.

From there, I progressed to one of their CORE classes, where physiotherapy-led Pilates took centre stage. The attention to detail was remarkable - every movement targeted my core and posture. Unlike traditional Pilates classes, where you follow along in a group setting, Core LDN provided a truly personalised experience, with expert cues and adjustments that made a noticeable difference. Would I go back? Without a doubt.

Reviewed by Sharnaz Shahid. To book, visit coreldn.com