Julianne Hough reveals medical emergency she suffered on live TV

Julianne Hough has many fond memories of her time on Dancing with the Stars, but there are some she'd sooner forget.

The 36-year-old dancer, who joined DWTS in 2007, reflected on her time on the show in celebration of its 20th anniversary in a lengthy post on Instagram.

While it has been a "magical and emotional journey" for her, she recalled the time she suffered a medical emergency during a live broadcast.

Julianne revealed that she had a cyst burst during a DWTS episode, and while she didn't go into detail, a burst cyst can cause sudden pain, nausea, and potential bleeding, which could have required medical attention.

© Getty Images Julianne joined DWTS when she was 18

Sharing a montage of clips of her on the show, Julianne penned: "20 years of Dancing with the Stars. Wow. What a journey.

"What started as a niche ballroom dance show turned into something so much bigger, a place where people come to grow, transform and connect. It brought dance into millions of homes, made a Paso Doble cool to care about, and gave dancers a real path to shine in ways we never imagined possible."

She continued: "It's been an incredibly magical, unpredictable and emotional journey for anyone who has been a part of DWTS and that's what makes it so special.

"It's not just about dancing, it's about courage. It's about what happens when you put yourself out there live and exposed in front of the world but held with so much care. We've all been changed by it."

Recalling her burst cyst, Julianne said: "I was 18 when I joined the show. Fresh out of Utah with $2000 in my pocket after training in london my whole childhood totally unsure of what was ahead.

© ABC Julianne suffered a burst cyst while live on DWTS

"Who would've thought… I ended up winning my first two seasons, had a cyst burst on live TV (yep, that happened), cried with Dr. Drew, danced with a unicycle - first prop used on the show besides a chair, judged alongside my friends @carrieanninaba @brunotonioliofficial and the ultimate legend Len, and now…. 20 years later… I'm co hosting the show that quite literally raised me.

"I've gotten to experience nearly every role this show has to offer, and each one has taught me something new. This show has given me a home, a family, and a deep sense of purpose."

© Getty Images Julianne has been a dancer, judge, and host on DWTS

She concluded: "I'm forever grateful to everyone who's been a part of it. From the pros to the celebs to the crew to the fans who've shown up season after season.

"You've helped create something that's so much more than a TV show. It's a movement. A legacy. A love story with dance. Here's to 20 years of memories, magic, and mirrorballs. #DWTS20."

© ABC Julianne co-hosts Dancing with the Stars

Following her time as a dancer and then judge on the show, Julianne became the co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro on season 32 in 2023.

Speaking with Variety shortly after, she said: "It is such an honor to be rejoining 'Dancing with the Stars' as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of."