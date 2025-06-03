Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Julianne Hough reveals medical emergency she suffered on live TV
Subscribe
Julianne Hough reveals medical emergency she suffered on live TV
julianne hough silver dress glaad party© Getty Images

Julianne Hough reveals medical emergency she suffered on live TV

The DWTS judge is celebrating 20 years of the show

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Julianne Hough has many fond memories of her time on Dancing with the Stars, but there are some she'd sooner forget.

The 36-year-old dancer, who joined DWTS in 2007, reflected on her time on the show in celebration of its 20th anniversary in a lengthy post on Instagram.

While it has been a "magical and emotional journey" for her, she recalled the time she suffered a medical emergency during a live broadcast.

Julianne revealed that she had a cyst burst during a DWTS episode, and while she didn't go into detail, a burst cyst can cause sudden pain, nausea, and potential bleeding, which could have required medical attention.

DANCING WITH THE STARS - APOLO ANTON OHNO - Two-time Olympic gold medal winner Apolo Anton Ohno sets his sights on another trophy to add to his collection, the "Dancing with the Stars" Mirror Ball. As a short-track speed skater, Ohno has a total of five Olympic medals, tying him with Eric Heiden for the most medals of any U.S. Male Winter Olympian. JULIANNE HOUGH teams with Ohno in her first appearance. "Dancing with the Stars" returns on Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images.© Getty Images
Julianne joined DWTS when she was 18

Sharing a montage of clips of her on the show, Julianne penned: "20 years of Dancing with the Stars. Wow. What a journey. 

"What started as a niche ballroom dance show turned into something so much bigger, a place where people come to grow, transform and connect. It brought dance into millions of homes, made a Paso Doble cool to care about, and gave dancers a real path to shine in ways we never imagined possible."

She continued: "It's been an incredibly magical, unpredictable and emotional journey for anyone who has been a part of DWTS and that's what makes it so special. 

View post on Instagram
 

"It's not just about dancing, it's about courage. It's about what happens when you put yourself out there live and exposed in front of the world but held with so much care. We've all been changed by it."

Recalling her burst cyst, Julianne said: "I was 18 when I joined the show. Fresh out of Utah with $2000 in my pocket after training in london my whole childhood totally unsure of what was ahead. 

Julianne Hough makes a live TV blunder© ABC
Julianne suffered a burst cyst while live on DWTS

"Who would've thought… I ended up winning my first two seasons, had a cyst burst on live TV (yep, that happened), cried with Dr. Drew, danced with a unicycle - first prop used on the show besides a chair, judged alongside my friends @carrieanninaba @brunotonioliofficial and the ultimate legend Len, and now…. 20 years later… I'm co hosting the show that quite literally raised me. 

"I've gotten to experience nearly every role this show has to offer, and each one has taught me something new. This show has given me a home, a family, and a deep sense of purpose."

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale - 3211" In a series first, the finale episode will have five couples competing for a chance at winning the coveted "Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy." The finalists will perform a redemption dance and an unforgettable freestyle routine. The season 32 finale of "Dancing with the Stars" airs TUESDAY, DEC. 5 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST/PST) on ABC. CARRIE ANN INABA, ALFONSO RIBEIRO, DEREK HOUGH, JULIANNE HOUGH, BRUNO TONIOLI© Getty Images
Julianne has been a dancer, judge, and host on DWTS

She concluded: "I'm forever grateful to everyone who's been a part of it. From the pros to the celebs to the crew to the fans who've shown up season after season. 

"You've helped create something that's so much more than a TV show. It's a movement. A legacy. A love story with dance. Here's to 20 years of memories, magic, and mirrorballs. #DWTS20."

Julianne Hough hosts Dancing with the Stars© ABC
Julianne co-hosts Dancing with the Stars

Following her time as a dancer and then judge on the show, Julianne became the co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro on season 32 in 2023.

Speaking with Variety shortly after, she said: "It is such an honor to be rejoining 'Dancing with the Stars' as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of."

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more

Read More