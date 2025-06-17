Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Willie Nelson, 92, makes surprising revelation as he discusses current health
willie nelson 2012© Getty Images

Willie Nelson, 92, reveals surprising habit he quit as he discusses current health

The "Buddy" singer made an unexpected confession about his marijuana usage

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
At 92, Willie Nelson is still kicking, but there are a few things he has had to let go of.

The "Buddy" singer has been working in the music industry since the late 1950s, and has released a whopping 152 albums, including studio albums, live albums, compilation albums, and video albums.

In that time, in addition to becoming synonymous with the outlaw country subgenre of the 1960s, he has also become known for his love of marijuana, however it is one he has partially had to say goodbye to.

Willie Nelson plays at a rally for Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris© The Washington Post via Getty Im
Willie performing at a rally for Kamala Harris in 2024

Speaking with Forbes about Willie's Remedy, his line of THC-infused tonics, Willie revealed that while he still enjoys getting high, he "can't smoke anything anymore."

"My lungs have already said, 'Don't do that.' So, I don't really do anything now much except a few edibles," he revealed.

Further speaking about his drinks brand, he said: "I think it's good, the people like it from what I've seen and heard. It's getting to be pretty popular out there."

Beyonce and Willie Nelson pose together© Beyonce
The singer has an interlude with Beyoncé on her Cowboy Carter album titled "Smoke Hour"

"I think it's great," he went on, though confessed: "I don't do a lot. My wife does a lot for it. She works hard and talks to a lot of people, and I nod my head a lot and say, 'Yes, thank you.'"

Willie has been married four times; first to Martha Matthews from 1952 to 1962, then fellow singer Shirley Collie from 1963 to 1971, to Connie Koepke from 1971 to 1988, and since 1991, he has been married to Annie D'Angelo, 68. 

Willie in 1967 is unrecognizable guitar, black and white, short hair no beard© Michael Ochs Archives
Willie in 1967

Back in 2019, he also shared that he had quit smoking cigarettes, for the same reasons he gave up smoking weed.

He told KSAT in San Antonio: "I don't smoke anymore. I take better care of myself." At the time, it sparked speculation that he meant he had stopped smoking weed, upon which his publicist Elaine Schock confirmed to People he does indeed "still taste the flower."

Willie Nelson with his wife Annie D'Angelo in 2000© Getty Images
With his wife Annie in 2000

His comments on quitting smoking had come a few months after he had to cancel a tour due to a breathing problem. "I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful," he said at the time. 

"I've mistreated my lungs since I was [young]. I started smoking cedar bark, went from that to cigarettes to whatever. And that almost killed me," he added.

