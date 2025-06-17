Willie Nelson, 92, reveals surprising habit he quit as he discusses current health

At 92, Willie Nelson is still kicking, but there are a few things he has had to let go of.

The "Buddy" singer has been working in the music industry since the late 1950s, and has released a whopping 152 albums, including studio albums, live albums, compilation albums, and video albums.

In that time, in addition to becoming synonymous with the outlaw country subgenre of the 1960s, he has also become known for his love of marijuana, however it is one he has partially had to say goodbye to.

Speaking with Forbes about Willie's Remedy, his line of THC-infused tonics, Willie revealed that while he still enjoys getting high, he "can't smoke anything anymore."

"My lungs have already said, 'Don't do that.' So, I don't really do anything now much except a few edibles," he revealed.

Further speaking about his drinks brand, he said: "I think it's good, the people like it from what I've seen and heard. It's getting to be pretty popular out there."

"I think it's great," he went on, though confessed: "I don't do a lot. My wife does a lot for it. She works hard and talks to a lot of people, and I nod my head a lot and say, 'Yes, thank you.'"

Willie has been married four times; first to Martha Matthews from 1952 to 1962, then fellow singer Shirley Collie from 1963 to 1971, to Connie Koepke from 1971 to 1988, and since 1991, he has been married to Annie D'Angelo, 68.

Back in 2019, he also shared that he had quit smoking cigarettes, for the same reasons he gave up smoking weed.

He told KSAT in San Antonio: "I don't smoke anymore. I take better care of myself." At the time, it sparked speculation that he meant he had stopped smoking weed, upon which his publicist Elaine Schock confirmed to People he does indeed "still taste the flower."

His comments on quitting smoking had come a few months after he had to cancel a tour due to a breathing problem. "I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful," he said at the time.

"I've mistreated my lungs since I was [young]. I started smoking cedar bark, went from that to cigarettes to whatever. And that almost killed me," he added.