Willie Nelson is unrecognizable with short hair and no beard in photos you need to see

When fans think of Willie Nelson, they immediately conjure up images of a weathered troubadour with his unmistakable long, braided locks.

For decades the musician's hair has helped highlight his outlaw country spirit and his non conformist attitude. But he hasn't always look like this. As Willie turns 92, we take a walk down memory lane to the early years of his career when his appearance was far from what it is today.

Clean cut

© Michael Ochs Archives Willie in 1967 is unrecognizable

In his early Nashville days, a young Willie sported a much more conventional, short-cropped hairstyle, often paired with suits and ties. This image aligned with the more polished "Nashville Sound" of the time.

However, as his musical direction shifted towards the raw and rebellious "outlaw country" movement in the 1970s, so did his appearance.

Braids take center stage

© Getty Images Wille's look is infamous

Willie's decision to grow his hair long was a deliberate move as he rejected Nashville's established norms.

Eventually, those long locks evolved into the two distinct braids that became his signature. They were often interwoven with red bandanas or cloths that solidified his iconic look.

The haircut of 2010

© Getty Images Wille cut his hair in 2010

Willie shocked his fans when, at the age of 77, he cut off his braids while vacationing in Hawaii.

At the time, his spokesperson said he was tired of the maintenance, But his shorter do was shortlived and fans were thrilled that as his hair grew back, his braids did too

His bond with his wife

© Getty Images Willie and his wife Annie D'Angelo

Willie bonded with his fourth wife, Annie D'Angelo, over his hair.

They first met in 1986 on the set of his TV movie Stagecoach. She was a makeup artist and according to the New York Times, they connected over his infamous long hair.

The outlet revealed that Annie agreed with her future husband, that he shouldn't have to cut his braids for the role.

Trigger over tresses

© Getty Images Willie looked a lot different

While his connection to his signature look is ever apparent, Willie has confessed that if it was a choice between his prized guitar, Trigger, or his long hair, he'd ditch the latter.

"If you had to get a haircut or a new guitar, what would you choose?" Jenna Bush Hager once asked Willie.

© Getty Images Willie before he grew his hair

Without hesitation, he said: "I'd cut the hair off, and it'll grow back."

Trigger is the name of his Martin N-20 classical acoustic guitar that came into his life back in 1969 and has barely left his side since.