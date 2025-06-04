Exclusive: Inside Kathie Lee Gifford and Jill Martin's friendship and what happened BTS at LIVE

Kathie Lee Gifford is known for her warmth, openness and wit, and behind the scenes at LIVE! With Regis and Kathie Lee, she found something even more lasting than an Emmy nomination. She found a best friend.

Jill Martin was just a 19 year old college student at the University of Michigan when she started interning at the show. "I was [Kathie Lee's] intern," Jill remembered during an exclusive conversation with HELLO! at the City of Hope Awards in New York City. "I did everything from mop, to just whatever [Kathie Lee needed]."

From those small moments backstage, Kathie Lee knew Jill would make it big.

© Getty Images for City of Hope Kathie Lee and Jill have been friends for almost 30 years

"That's why she is where she is today," she said. "She's willing to do everything."

Those behind the scenes moments turned into a friendship that would carry them through some of the most difficult and beautiful moments of their lives.

Jill would go on to become an Emmy Award-winning television personality, fashion expert, and lifestyle contributor on TODAY. And through it all, she carried Kathie Lee's lessons with her.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Jill is a TODAY correspondent

"She established what really is the influencer market now," Jill said. "Which is, it's okay to be yourself. It's okay to be messy. It's okay to be fabulous. It's okay to be all different parts of you."

That authenticity became even more important when Jill was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago. Kathie Lee was there, unwavering in her support.

"We would get on the phone together and we'd pray," Kathie Lee shared. "So, when I say that Jill will be my buddy for life, I mean it."

© Getty Images for City of Hope Jill says Kathie started the influencer market

Yesterday, June 3, Kathie Lee presented Jill with the Spirit of Life Award at the event. The award recognized Jill's resilience and generosity, as well as her influence in the world of television and beyond.

City of Hope's mission is to make hope a reality for all those impacted by cancer and diabetes. Their pioneering work has led to breakthrough treatments, including human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies that save lives worldwide.

© Getty Images for City of Hope Kathie Lee presenting Jill her award

For Jill, the award was more than just a ceremony. It was a celebration of the strength and hope that friendship can bring, even in the darkest of times. Kathie Lee's presence on stage was a testament to a bond that started with a college internship and grew into a lifelong friendship.

"She's the mold. She's the fudgie the whale of television," Jill joked. But beyond the humor lies a deep friendship defined by prayer, laughter, and the kind of loyalty that endures. "She will be there for me. And I will be there for her," Kathie Lee promised. And that's what true friendship looks like.