I'm 45 and feel better than ever — 8 things I do every single week

At 45, personal trainer and dancer Emily Stephenson has an incredibly refreshing attitude to working out.

"I want people to feel strong, confident and uplifted without focusing on the dated principles of working out just to lose weight," she tells HELLO!. "In my mid-forties, I'm more educated and equipped now than I've ever been when it comes to fitness, and I have a much deeper understanding of my body.

"I've also come to realise that factors such as diet, lifestyle and mental health are just as essential – they're the foundation of overall wellbeing."

On how she maintains her incredibly sculpted physique, Emily says: "I prioritise movement, make healthy lifestyle choices and take care of my mental and physical health. It's an ongoing journey, and there's always room to grow and more to learn, but I think I'm doing okay and I feel good!"

Here, Emily shares her eight pieces of advice for looking fab in midlife and beyond

Emily looks after her health

1. A combination of workouts

"My passion has always been dance and resistance training. The combination is ideal for me: uplifting, empowering, and highly effective. Fitness is the foundation of my life and my weekly routine varies depending on my schedule, but typically includes a mix of strength training, dance, barre and mobility.

"I usually aim for two or three gym sessions each week focusing primarily on free weights, light cardio - such as the stair master - and some abdominal work.

"I've been strength training consistently for a long time and love the results it brings for both my mind and body.

Strength training is important to Emily

"I take a dance class at least once a week in addition to my The Dancer Body workout classes I teach; this might be jazz, hip hop or an aerobics class - I love to try new things.

"Dance is a full-body experience - it gets your heart rate up, boosts brain health and supports overall wellbeing. It's not just a workout; it's an energy boost, a mood lifter and a powerful form of self-expression which is why it's so loved."

2. Rest

"I'm conscious of having at least one rest day per week - essential for muscle repair and recovery. This combination gives me a complete training program to include cardio, strength and conditioning."

3 . A relaxed diet

"When it comes to food, I keep things relaxed and balanced. I eat healthily most of the time - lots of salads, buddha bowls, and protein packed stir-fries with fish, chicken, or beef. Eating well helps me feel my best and keeps me fuelled for work and training.

"I don't follow a strict plan, but I do avoid takeaways, processed foods, and alcohol as much as possible. That said, I'm all for enjoying life - mint ice cream and a roast dinner with all the trimmings are my go-to treats. It's all about balance."

Dance keeps Emily feeling well

4. Supplements

"I take a few supplements - mainly a daily multivitamin and magnesium from Wild Nutrition. I'm also a big fan of green juices and ginger shots. That said, I believe eating well is the best (and most natural) way to nourish the body and get the nutrients we need."

5. Journaling and meditation

"Wellbeing is a big part of my life. I believe in simple, healthy daily practices. I journal and meditate most mornings - followed by a short stretch flow - which helps set a positive tone for the day.

"Journaling and meditation have been real game changers for me. I started these daily practices to help manage overwhelm and become a more present, grounded mum. It might be a cliché, but it's true - you can't pour from an empty cup."

6. Sauna

"I use the sauna at least twice a week to support recovery and reduce inflammation. I've tried cold plunging too, and over time found it really effective."

Emily is toned in midlife

7. Dry brushing

"I dry body brush daily and love taking Epsom or magnesium salt baths to wind down and soothe my body. My routine isn't complicated - like many mums, I don't have hours to spare - but making time for the things that support my recovery and overall wellbeing is essential."

8. Reading

"I love to read and all of these habits help keep me balanced, focused, and in a positive mindset. They give me the clarity and energy I need to show up fully for my family, for myself, and for my work."

