Weight loss jabs: Why only 'small percentage' of population will get treatment - and who is eligible

Weight loss medications have been dominating the health news cycle, particularly since it was recently reported that Mounjaro, a market brand of the GLP-1 drug, is beginning to be rolled out on the NHS as part of a long-term plan.

Naturally, it has sparked enormous interest among those who are keen to explore the medication in pursuit of a healthier lifestyle, especially since Mounjaro was previously only available through a paid subscription from private companies.

But among the excitement and noise, it's important we have all of the facts. It turns out, the NHS rollout will only be available to a "small percentage" of people if they meet certain criteria which have been described by medics as "strict".

So, what are the criteria? Who would qualify? What would the process be? And, ultimately, is it coming to the NHS a positive step to tackling the obesity crisis?

We spoke to a series of doctors, medical professionals and those who work in the weight-loss medication industry for their take.

© Alamy Stock Photo

What does Mounjaro coming to the NHS mean?

Earlier this week, it was widely reported that NHS England has announced that prescriptions for Mounjaro jabs will be available via GP surgeries.

According to NHS England, the mass rollout is part of a three-year plan and while it'll mean that patients can get the medication through their doctor, it won't apply to everyone.

© ballyscanlon

The Guardian states that more than one million people in the UK are already taking weight-loss medication, but it's predicted that only 220,000 people could be eligible for Mounjaro on the NHS.

It's a little more complicated than ringing up your doctor before a quick trip to the pharmacy to pick up your prescription.

Dr Tom Curtis, Clinical Head of Obesity at Voy (a medicated weight loss programme), told HELLO!: "While NHS England has outlined plans for these medications to be rolled out within Primary Care, it's crucial to understand that this does not, for the most part, mean your General Practitioner will be able to issue them directly."

© UCG/Universal Images Group via G Weight loss medications are being rolled out on the NHS for the first time

He added: "It's important to recognise that most GPs have not yet been authorised to prescribe these specific medications, even if a patient meets the NHS prescribing criteria. Asking your GP about them at this stage is unlikely to lead to a prescription and may use up valuable appointment time. Your local practice will almost certainly have put out guidance explaining the local strategy for these treatments."

This messaging was also put out by Prof Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners, who said that GPs are already being overwhelmed and that it's unlikely the planned rollout will meet patient demand.

Those who are interested are being urged by NHS England to only enquire if they meet the criteria.

© NurPhoto via Getty Images GLP-1 drugs were initially created to treat Type 2 diabetes

How will it work?

Dr Tom Curtis added: "The advice we have received indicates that in most areas, these medications will be supplied by other parts of the primary care system, such as community providers. These services typically require a referral."

HELLO! also spoke to Dr Nikki Kanani MBE, GP and former Medical Director of Primary Care at NHS England, who explained that the referrals will be through specialist services.

"These treatments are only available on the NHS under strict criteria, and access will be through specialist NHS weight management services. That means eligibility is limited, and those currently using it privately may not qualify. In fact, only a small proportion of the population is likely to meet the NHS criteria."

In other words, if exploring weight loss medication is on your mind, check the criteria and also confirm your local surgeries guidelines on the process, as it'll likely differ, by checking their Integrated Care Board website for more information.

© Getty Images

Who will be eligible, and what are the 'strict' criteria you need to meet?

The all-important question is what criteria do people need to meet to be considered?

According to NHS England, there are a few factors at play. They state those eligible will be people with:

A BMI of 40 or over (or 37.5 if from a minority ethnic background)

Four out of five of the following conditions: type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart and vascular disease, high cholesterol and obstructive sleep apnoea

Adam Thornhill, CMO at Weight Loss Checker, told HELLO!: "The bad news is that the vast majority of overweight and obese patients are not eligible for Mounjaro on the NHS, but as a result of the recent coverage, GPs are getting swamped with enquiries from patients.

"The good news is that there's now a self-serve online tool which patients can use to quickly check if they are eligible for Mounjaro on the NHS.

If you meet these criteria, you will then likely be referred to special community care by your General Practitioner before receiving the medication.

In addition to the medication, eligible patients will also receive "wrap-around care" which includes check-ups, support with exercising and advice on diet and lifestyle.

© Peter Dazeley, Getty Weight loss medication has become hugely popular in recent times

What the experts think

So, is weight-loss medication coming to the NHS a good thing or a bad thing?

The roll-out will likely cost the NHS money, but it could be argued that tackling public health will reduce strain on the NHS, too.

Dr Nikki Kanani summed it up: "The NHS rollout of weight-loss injections like Mounjaro could be a positive step, but only if used carefully and as part of a wider, long-term approach to health.

© Alamy Ozempic Insulin injection pen or insulin cartridge pen for diabetics

"Obesity affects millions and is linked to serious conditions like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers. Supporting people to reach and maintain a healthy weight is important - but jabs are just one piece of the puzzle."

She added: "The costs are significant - but so are the long-term costs of untreated obesity. If carefully managed, the investment could ease pressure on the NHS over time.

"But we must avoid the trap of thinking this is a silver bullet. Medication should support, not replace, healthy eating, movement, sleep, and mental wellbeing."