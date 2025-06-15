The minor side effect of weight-loss medication that could cause 'long-term complications'

Weight loss medication has been circulating in the news agenda for a while now. For a short while, it came to prominence due to celebrities in the public eye taking versions of it such as Ozempic, but its growing among the masses.

Last year, a KFF Health Tracking Poll found that more than ten per cent of adults based in the US have used some form of a GLP-1 drug, which is primarily a drug to manage those who live with type 2 diabetes to help lower blood sugar levels and reduce health complications.

However, as with most medication, there are side effects to be aware of. While some are more common than others, everyone will likely have a different experience.

HELLO! spoke to various doctors and medical professionals in the field who have shared advice and thoughts on side effects of medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro and other GLP-1 Agonist drugs, including one that is not often mentioned.

© Getty Images HELLO! spoke to medical experts and doctors about weight loss medication

Weight-loss medication and effect on teeth

New York City-based dentistry doctor, Dr. Sandip Sachar, explained how she is seeing patients suffer from tooth problems as a result of taking GLP-1 agonist drugs.

"While there is no direct scientific evidence yet, in clinical settings, GLP-1 drugs like Mounjaro are increasingly being associated anecdotally with damaged teeth. The common denominator that is potentially leading to these problems is that patients on GLP-1 medications exhibit a dryer mouth, which may lead to a decline in oral health.

A NYC-based dentist has advised extra focus on teeth health while taking weight-loss medication

"There is speculation that it is caused by dry mouth secondary to not consuming enough water while on these medications. The correlation between dry mouth and GLP-1 medications, is that people tend to drink less water, and consume less foods that contain water which contribute to hydration. Consuming less water contributes to having a dry mouth.

"They make a relatively small contribution compared to other causes of oral problems, but it is still important to recognize symptoms and prevent long-term complications."

Another more common symptom of the medications is nausea and stomach issues.

© AFP via Getty Images The anti-diabetic medication "Ozempic" (semaglutide) made by Danish pharmaceutical company "Novo Nordisk"

How to combat the most common symptoms

Dr. Raj Dasgupta, an ABIM-certified physician and Chief Medical Advisor for Garage Gym Reviews, told HELLO!: "Nausea happens because these medications slow down how quickly the stomach empties, which helps control appetite but can also lead to a feeling of queasiness.

"To manage it, I usually recommend eating smaller, more frequent meals, steering clear of greasy or heavy foods, and drinking plenty of water. Eating slowly and stopping before feeling full can help too. If the nausea is persistent, leads to vomiting, or makes it hard to stay hydrated, that is definitely a sign to contact your doctor."

NYC-based Dr. Michael Aziz is an expert on Mounjaro, and agrees that mitigating side effects is important. "To avoid these side effects, start on the lowest dose and go up slowly until you and your doctor find the right dose for you.

© NurPhoto via Getty Images A recent study in the US found that one in ten adults have taken some form of GLP-1 medication

What to do when you come off it

Michael also notes that when you come off weight loss medication, it's important to take extra steps to ensure no side effects and keep in optimal health.

"A nausea medication or stool softener can mitigate these side effects but once you stop the GLP1 peptides, your appetite may come back in 3-4 weeks – a healthy diet has to continue. A note not frequently mentioned that you have to lower your caloric intake as now that you weigh less, fewer calories are needed."

© Getty Images Maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet after coming off the medication is essential

Melanie Abeyta, Nurse Practitioner, Licensed Aesthetic Injector and Owner of Harmony Aesthetics Center in Los Angeles, CA, also explained how to prevent reverting back to old ways: "To prevent reverting to old habits and regaining weight, professionals typically recommend eating at least three balanced meals a day, or six smaller meals, ensuring that each meal includes enough protein (aim for 0.8-1 gram per kilogram of body weight).

"This supports a healthy metabolism and minimizes the risk of rebound weight gain. It's also essential to work with your healthcare provider to develop a sustainable plan for maintaining progress after stopping the medication."