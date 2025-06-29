Dick van Dyke's wife Arlene addresses his 'bad days' at 99 as he misses event for health reasons

At almost 100 years old, Dick Van Dyke isn't always going to have "good" days.

Such appeared to be the case this weekend, when the beloved Mary Poppins actor had a last minute absence from a scheduled appearance.

And though the legendary entertainer ultimately had to miss hosting his Vandy Camp event at the Arlene & Dick Van Dyke Theater at Malibu High School on Saturday, his wife Arlene Silver maintained he would be able to make it to the next one.

© Instagram Dick and Arlene at another Vandy Camp event

Per People, as Arlene, who has been married to Dick since 2012, did attend the event, she told fans she understood she was "not the Van Dyke you're expecting."

"I have to inform you that Dick is not up to coming to celebrate with us today. I'm sorry," she then shared.

The make-up artist added: "When you're 99 and a half years old, you have good days and bad days ... and unfortunately, today is not a good day for him, and he's sick that he can't be here."

© Disney The beloved actor is still working at almost 100

Dick nonetheless made an appearance via livestream, and Arlene maintained she is "pretty confident" he would be able to attend the next Vandy Camp event in person.

According to a press release obtained by People, Vandy Camp is an annual event hosted by Dick and Arlene alongside their musical group through which they honor their "passion for comedy, vaudeville and the circus."

© Getty Images He started his career in the late 1940s

In spite of the recent no-show, Dick, who will be 100 years old on December 13, is still busy working, and frequently makes different public appearances, be it at award shows, premieres or otherwise. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight last year about what his "secret" to a long and healthy life might be, he admitted: "I've often tried to think what did I do to live this long and I can't figure out."

Still, he did note: "The only thing is I've always exercised. [My wife and I] still go to the gym three days a week and work out. And I believe that's the secret," adding: "Most people at 98 years old don't really feel like working out and they seize up, you know? You get stiff and I'm still, you know, [moving] pretty well. And I think that must be the secret because I don't really watch my diet or anything. Stayed skinny. That helps."

© Getty Images The couple met in 2006 and married six years later

Dick and Arlene, 53, met back in 2006 at the SAG Awards, when he was 81 and she was 35, and married in 2012. They have often candidly joked about their 46-year age gap, and he recently also joked to ET that he has the fact that he "didn't grow up" to thank for their long-lasting marriage.

"I was fortunate that I didn't grow up," he teased, and maintained: "We were meant to be," as Arlene gushed: "I've never met anyone like him."