Tim McGraw shares happy news following show cancellation: 'Beyond honored'

Tim McGraw made the sad announcement that he was forced to cancel his upcoming concert at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado, on July 21 because he underwent back surgery. The event organizers, Cross Canadian Ragweed, wrote: "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to fans who wanted to see Tim McGraw, and we wish Tim the very best in his recovery."

But amid the chaos, Tim revealed happy news.

Yesterday, Tim shared to his 3.8 million that he and the iconic Barbra Streisand were collaborating.

"Today is the day!," he captioned the post. "Beyond honored to be asked to be a part of this special project with so many amazing artists. Thank you to the incomparable @barbrastreisand for asking me to sing with her. Our duet 'I Love Us' is out now!"

Barbra shared the news to her Instagram as well, writing: "It was an honor and a pleasure to sing with all of my partners."

Fans were sure to show their excitement for the partnership. One wrote: "So exciting Tim! Can't wait to hear it! Love you both!"

Tim's friend, Rita Wilson, commented on the post: "So awesome!!!!!!" And his daughter, Audrey McGraw, showed love with a heart emoji.

Tim is resilient amid injuries

The 'My Best Friend' singer is no stranger to injuries. During a recent interview on The Bobby Bones Show, he shared that his knees went out "like three weeks" into his 2024 Standing Room Only tour.

"In the process of recovering from my knee surgeries, my back went out again and I had to have another back surgery," he explained.

The country singer cancelled his 2024 Standing Room Only tour due to his injury. "In close consultation with his doctors, Tim McGraw will undergo necessary orthopedic surgery on both knees this month due to an injury sustained on tour," Sandia Resort & Casino revealed on Instagram. "Unfortunately, this will prevent him from performing any shows for the remainder of this year.”

Tim also revealed to TL's Road House podcast that over the past few years, he's undergone multiple surgeries on his knees and back.

"To have almost a year of just sitting there [doing nothing]," he explained. "I can tell you that after double knee replacements and three back surgeries and now a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc, there were times this year that I thought this might be it. This might be time to hang it up."

Tim's musical family

While Tim is a beloved country singer, he's not the only musician in the family. Of course, his wife Faith Hill is a Grammy winning singer. But the couple's daughter, Audrey, is a singer as well.

Audrey is currently on tour with Brandi Carlile. And she is making her dad proud. Tim shared to Instagram: "Our little @audreymcgraw on stage at Royal Albert Hall for opening night of @brandicarlile tour!! Pure magic watching our baby girl up there!"