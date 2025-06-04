Dick Van Dyke's award-laden $8m Malibu home sparks fan reaction with 'intimate' new photo — see inside

Dick Van Dyke's storied career on screen and stage remains deeply embedded, it seems, into his own home, a collection of his career highlights.

The actor, 99, lives in Malibu in a home valued at $8 million with his wife Arlene Silver, 53, affectionately dubbed "Vandy Manor" and serving as an exhibition for much of his memorabilia.

A new photo shared by a CBS employee in the midst of an interview with the actor and his wife, reshared by the couple, showed just how much of the estate featured touches of his legacy.

© Instagram Dick's awards shone in a recent photo inside his home

In the back of the shot, Dick and Arlene sit on a dinner table and speak with the network in their beautifully brightly lit common area, complete with several wooden kitchen cabinets, large windows to supply light, and heavy accents of olive green reflected in some of the furniture, the seatbacks, and even the plush couch.

A sign of a well-loved home, the couch looked like it had been well-used over time, and some of the space's most peculiar pieces included a fluffy pink toy on the couch, a black and white portrait of Dick during his Mary Poppins days, and a pastel blue tambourine on a side table.

Of course, gleaming in the forefront of the shot were two of his awards, a Grammy from the 1964 cast recording of Mary Poppins for Best Recording for Children, and his most recent Daytime Emmy, won last year in the Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series category for Days of Our Lives.

© Instagram The Malibu mansion is peppered most notably with accents of olive green and wooden furnishings

"A quiet afternoon in Malibu: CBS sits down with Dick Van Dyke and his wife Arlene for an intimate interview at their kitchen table," the caption beside the photo read. "In the foreground, a lifetime of accolades; in the background, the heart of the home."

Fans reacted with comments like: "How awesome!!" and: "What a comfortable looking home. Makes one just want to snuggle up on that couch," as well as: "Love your house, couch looks so comfy."

© Getty Images The actor shares his home with his wife Arlene Silver

Dick and Arlene have been married for 13 years, and not only serve as partners in life, but also partners in crime when it comes to professional matters. Arlene is around to assist Dick during media appearances and interviews now, and the two often host shows and work on projects together.

During a recent conversation with People, the beloved actor once again stated that despite their 46-year age gap, they're still madly in love and continue to make their romance work. "We get along so well," he stated sweetly.

© Getty Images Despite their 46-year age gap, the love between the couple still runs deep

"We just care about each other so much," Arlene added, to which he continued: "Everybody said it wouldn't work." She pointed out: "Yeah. I mean it's like eerie how well it works. People the same age don't last."

Recalling the day they met six years before their wedding, he shared: "I never said hello to a strange girl in my life. I was too scared. But I was at a show backstage and she walked by, and for some reason, I just jumped up and said, 'Hi, I'm Dick.' There's something about her that got me, and I was right."