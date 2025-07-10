The 'surprising' heatwave health risk – and it's not dehydration

Summer is here in full force and while many of us love the sunshine and longer days, some people find their joints don't feel quite as joyful.

If you've noticed more stiffness, swelling, or general discomfort in your joints as the temperature rises, you're not imagining it.

As an osteopath and wellness advocate, I've seen how weather can affect the body in subtle but significant ways, and believe it or not, the heat is no exception.

Why do joints ache in hot weather?

Many people assume cold weather is the only culprit when it comes to stiff joints, but I often see clients who experience more joint discomfort during the warmer months.

This is because when the temperature rises, your body has to work harder to cool down. This triggers changes in circulation, hydration levels and even how your muscles and joints function. This can cause increased circulation, which sometimes leads to fluid retention - the puffiness you feel in your fingers or knees is often the result of your body holding on to water.

Nadia shares her advice for heatwave health

For those who already experience joint conditions such as arthritis, hypermobility or old injuries, the heat can magnify underlying inflammation.

The warmth might initially feel soothing, but prolonged exposure can lead to fatigue, muscle tightness and discomfort.

Simple tips to keep joints happy in summer

1. Hydrate with purpose

Dehydration can thicken synovial fluid (the fluid that cushions your joints), making movement feel sticky or stiff.

Sip water throughout the day and add electrolytes or slices of cucumber, lime, lemon or mint to help the body absorb it better.

© Getty Images Sipping water throughout the day will help your joints

One of my favourites is adding one quarter of a teaspoon of Celtic Sea salt and slices of lime to a glass of water before slowly sipping on it, I go through numerous glasses a day.

2. Movement

One of my go-to quotes is 'motion is lotion'.

I recommend that my patients gently move during the day to keep their joints lubricated. I also recommend going out in the early morning or evening for walks or gentle pottering around the home. Other options are swimming, or a cool room yoga session, which are perfect for keeping mobility up without stressing the body.

© Getty Images Yoga is helpful to keep mobile in the heat

3. Magnesium soaks

My friends tend to think I am crazy for having lukewarm baths, but Epsom salt baths are more than just relaxing, they're rich in magnesium, which helps reduce inflammation and ease muscle tension.

I tend to alternate between tepid baths and lukewarm showers during hot weather weeks.

4. Anti-inflammatory foods

Load up on fresh berries, leafy greens, watermelon, cucumber, turmeric and oily fish. These nourish your joints from the inside out.

© Enrique DÃ­az / 7cero A colourful salad is great for hydrated joints

I love a cold salad of spinach, cucumbers, watercress, and grilled salmon because it's joint-friendly, delicious and refreshing.

5. Supportive footwear

Heat can cause feet to swell and unsupportive sandals may throw off your alignment. Choose shoes that support your arches and absorb shock, your knees and hips will thank you.

6. Mind the fan

A blast of air-conditioning or a cold fan on exposed joints (especially at night) can cause muscle tension or trigger stiffness. Make sure the cool air is circulating rather than hitting one area directly.

© Getty Images Fans should circulate cold air

7. Dress to support your joints

What you wear during a heatwave not only helps you stay cool, but it can also support your joints and reduce stiffness. Choose light, breathable fabrics such as cotton or bamboo that don't restrict movement and allow your skin to breathe. If you're prone to swelling in the knees or ankles, avoid tight waistbands or compressive leggings, which can restrict circulation.

When to seek help for sore joints in summer

If your joint pain is severe, persistent, or suddenly worsens, it's worth checking in with a health professional. You don't have to suffer through it, especially when early intervention can make such a difference.

Remember, everyone is unique and how you respond to heat might vary. Listen to your body, adjust gently, and don't push through discomfort just because it's summer. The goal is to move with ease and enjoy the sunshine not to power through pain. Stay well hydrated, and don't forget that your body is always talking to you. Take the time to listen.

