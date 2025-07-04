4 'natural' ways to get red light - without an expensive LED light mask

Scrolling social media, you've likely seen glowing red face masks and futuristic-looking hair growth helmets on your feed.

Loved by the likes of Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Aniston, red light therapy isn't another wellness fad; it's a powerful, science-backed tool, approved by biohackers and health enthusiasts worldwide. Why? Because it taps into the body's natural healing systems with astonishing precision.

From a science perspective, red and near-infrared light penetrate deep into tissues, stimulating the mitochondria (AKA the energy powerhouses of our cells.) This light exposure helps give cells the energy they need to repair, regenerate and reduce oxidative stress. The result? A decrease in inflammation, a root cause of aging and chronic disease, plus support in collagen production, essential for youthful skin, joint health and structural integrity of the skin.

As an osteopath, I integrate red light therapy into my treatments to address a range of concerns, from muscle recovery and joint pain to cellular rejuvenation.

I have one at home, too. Nooance's mask is my red light tool of choice. It's designed to support skin repair at a deeper level, making it a favourite in my skincare routine. Since I started using it, friends, coworkers and even mums at the school run have stopped me to ask what I've done to my skin. It looks more youthful, less puffy, and as a surprising bonus, it’s even helped with my hay fever. Total game changer.

Nadia shares her wellness advice

However, red-light LED face masks or regular treatment sessions in a clinic can be pricey, and realistically, not everyone has the time to set aside mask time every day, which is what is needed to see results.

Luckily, there are natural ways to tap into the red light's benefits of reduced inflammation, improved mood and better sleep – without spending a fortune on a mask you don't have time to use. Before I delve into how to get red light the natural way, let me explain the science behind it.

© Getty Images Red light therapy can be expensive and time consuming

The science behind red light exposure

Sunlight is made up of a full spectrum of light, including visible light, ultraviolet (UV) rays, and infrared (IR) light.

Infrared light, particularly near-infrared (NIR), plays a key role in supporting our overall health. It penetrates deeply into the skin and underlying tissues, promoting circulation, reducing inflammation, supporting mitochondrial function (energy production in cells) and helping with muscle recovery and relaxation.

When we get exposed to the full light spectrum, such as during sunrise or sunset, we receive a natural balance of red, infrared and visible light without the harsh intensity of midday UV.

This balanced exposure can help regulate our circadian rhythm, support skin health, and enhance mood.

Natural ways to get red light

1. Sunrise and sunset

There's something profoundly moving about watching the sun rise or set. I'll never forget the time I climbed Mount Sinai in Egypt, years ago, to witness the sunrise from its peak.

The view was breathtaking, but what stayed with me most wasn't just the beauty, it was the overwhelming sense of peace and joy. In that moment, all my worries seemed to dissolve, and I felt completely at ease.

Back then, I had no idea there was actual science behind that feeling. It turns out that sunrise and sunset are when red and near-infrared (NIR) light are most abundant in the atmosphere. These healing wavelengths don't just paint the sky, they penetrate deep into your skin, energising your mitochondria (your body's powerhouses), stimulating collagen, calming inflammation, and even lifting your mood by balancing your circadian rhythm and boosting serotonin levels.

© Getty Images Walking on the beach at sunrise is good red light exposure

My advice for harnessing this natural medicine is to spend time outside during the first 30 to 60 minutes after sunrise and again at sunset.

I also recommend exposing as much skin as possible to the light: no sunglasses, no glass barriers, just you and the sky. Wearing sunglasses blocks out parts of the light spectrum, including beneficial wavelengths such as blue and red light, which help signal to your body that it's daytime and time to be alert.

While sunglasses are important for protecting your eyes from intense UV rays especially during peak sunlight hours, they aren't always necessary. Morning and evening light, when UV is low, can be safely experienced without sunglasses to help your body absorb the full spectrum of natural light

Aim for 10 to 20 minutes each day and let nature do the rest.

2. Full-spectrum sunlight during the day

Natural sunlight includes a range of wavelengths including some red and NIR light, it stimulates vitamin D production which is essential for mood and immune regulation as well as enhances skin tone and cell regeneration (in moderation).

Get sun exposure without sunscreen for short, safe periods (around five to 20 minutes per day) depending on your skin tone - the lighter your skin, the less exposure needed compared to darker skin.

© Getty Images Expose yourself to sunlight early in the day

Be safe and prioritise exposure during non-peak UV times if you're sensitive - early morning or late afternoon is best.

3. Grounding/earthing in sunlight

Infrared light from the sun, especially during early morning and late afternoon, penetrates deeply into the body, supporting cellular energy production and reducing inflammation naturally.

© Antonio Guillem Grounding has many health benefits including ones that boost your mood

To supercharge this benefit, walk barefoot on natural surfaces such as grass, soil or sand to help discharge excess positive ions from the body, restoring electrical balance and enhancing the benefits of infrared exposure.

This combination of grounding and natural infrared light can lower cortisol levels, promote a calmer mood, and support overall circadian rhythm health.

4. Optimise your circadian rhythm

Harnessing the power of your circadian rhythm, the body's internal biological clock, can profoundly impact sleep quality, mood regulation and overall physiological function – and strategic light exposure plays a crucial role in working with your own rhythm.

Morning and evening red light exposure aligns the circadian clock by modulating the secretion of melatonin, serotonin and cortisol, which are hormones vital for restful sleep, emotional stability, and daily energy cycles

High-quality sleep, in turn, promotes cellular repair, reduces systemic inflammation, and enhances cognitive and emotional resilience.

© Getty Images Sleeping is crucial for health

To work best with your circadian rhythm, minimise blue light exposure such as scrolling on your phone or watching late TV after sunset to prevent melatonin (the sleep hormone) suppression.

In your home, I recommend opting for red-spectrum lighting or natural flame sources such as candles to preserve your body's natural wind-down signals.

When I'm working late on my laptop or unwinding with a movie, I make it a point to wear blue-light blocking glasses as they help protect my sleep quality and reduce eye strain, backed by research showing their benefits for circadian rhythm and digital eye fatigue.

I also recommend sleeping in complete darkness, as even low levels of light can disrupt melatonin synthesis and impair sleep architecture. I love wearing my Drowsy sleep mask as not only does it block light, but the soft silk across my eyes is comforting.

In a world filled with artificial light and fast-paced routines, returning to natural sources of red light, such as sunrise and sunset exposure, campfires, or even certain infrared-rich environments such as infrared saunas, offers a simple yet powerful way to support your body's health.

Whether it's for boosting mitochondrial function for energy, enhancing skin repair, or improving sleep, small daily habits can make a big difference. Reconnect with the rhythms of nature and let red light be part of your healing toolkit.

