Darius Rucker, 59, issues statement after abruptly ending concert mid-performance over sudden health scare
The Hootie and the Blowfish lead has been performing solo for over two decades

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Darius Rucker was faced with an unfortunate setback over the weekend during one of his shows in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The country music star, 59, took to the stage at Hard Rock Atlantic City on Saturday, July 12, but just three songs into his set, he noticed his voice start to give out.

Fans captured clips of the singer telling the crowd: "Y'all I can't sing anymore. I will play one more song. I promise you we're going to figure this out. This never happened. I physically can't sing…I will make this up to you."

Darius Rucker was forced to cancel a concert mid-performance in Atlantic City

He then sang his biggest crossover hit, his 2013 cover of "Wagon Wheel," but required the audience to help him by singing along before ending the show.

Darius later took to social media with a candid message for his fans, sharing on his Instagram Stories (per American Songwriter): "Atlantic City, thank you so much for coming out Saturday night."

"I feel awful and I'm so sorry — I have never lost my voice in all my years of performing," he continued, and had to deliver the unfortunate news that they were unable to reschedule the performance and it would instead be cancelled.

The singer's voice gave out just three songs into his show

"We looked at every option to reschedule, but unfortunately, it's just not possible this year, so we're issuing full refunds. The venue will send details to you directly."

He concluded his message with: "Thank you so much for all your kind messages wishing me well. Love y'all and see you soon! Peace, Darius."

"I feel awful and I'm so sorry — I have never lost my voice in all my years of performing."

Fans online responded to clips of his exit with supportive comments, including: "He looked so upset when he left the stage," and: "I was there last night, such an amazing moment having the audience sing to him," plus: "He was so terribly upset. The people chanting 'it's ok!' And who sang for him during wagon wheel…I was there, it was an epic wholesome moment!"

While the singer is recovering, fans won't have to wait long to see him back on stage, with his next show scheduled for July 19 in Hollywood, Florida, followed by another the next day in Tampa.

The country music star first found fame as the lead vocalist of Hootie and the Blowfish

Darius is also still currently the lead vocalist for Hootie and the Blowfish, although they haven't toured since 2019 when they released their comeback album Imperfect Circle. Speaking with Rolling Stone recently, the country music star addressed whether he could see himself return to touring specifically with the band.

"I don't know if I want to be doing Hootie tours. I'll be honest with you," he stated. "I love them, the ones we do, but it can be work sometimes. Going back to the four personalities and everything about it can be a little hard to work." 

"Every now and then, if Hootie feels like getting together every five, seven years, or something, we can still do that."

"I hope I'm still playing country music in 20 years. That'd be cool. Hope I have my own theater in Branson or something, really doing it, having a great time. And every now and then, if Hootie feels like getting together every five, seven years, or something, and we can still do that."

