Kelly Clarkson's fans were left disappointed and worried for the singer when she took to her social media page just before the start of her new Las Vegas residency to announce its postponement.

The inaugural American Idol champ, 43, shared a statement which revealed she was suffering from strain to her voice and was forced to postpone the first two shows of her residency, Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions.

But when will Kelly return to the stage? And what do we know of the rest of her time in Sin City? Read on to learn more…

© Getty Images Kelly will finally return to the stage sooner than you'd think

Why did Kelly postpone her shows?

While the singer wasn't specific, she simply mentioned that the rehearsals for the series of concerts had created a strain for her vocal chords and in order to stay at her highest level, she needed to take time off to rest.

"We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans," she wrote. "The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice."

"I want the shows to be perfect for y'all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve," Kelly continued.

© Instagram Kelly was forced to postpone the opening dates of her Las Vegas residency

How have fans reacted?

The mom-of-two's followers, while upset, were full of support for the "Where Have You Been" singer and her health journey, inundating her posts with comments like: "When Adele cancelled, we still had an amazing time. Respect for taking care of yourself."

Another wrote: "Flew in from NY for both opening weekend shows. Devastated doesn't cut it but your health has to come first. Get well soon Kelly," with a third adding: "The allergies during her talk show affected her voice quite a bit, and she was slowly recovering, so I'm sure these demanding rehearsals to put on a great show for her fans have taken a toll on her voice again."

© Getty Images "We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice."

When does she return?

Fans of the singer won't have to wait for long to see her back on stage, though, as Kelly mentioned in her statement that she expects to return on the next scheduled date of the residency, that being Friday, July 11.

"I can't wait to be back next weekend and show y'all what we've been working on," she wrote, with the show then continuing into the rest of the weekend.

© Getty Images The singer will return to New York City to film her talk show after the end of her residency's first leg

What more do we know about Studio Sessions?

Advertised as an intimate series of concerts, Studio Sessions in Vegas will be held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and primarily feature Kelly singing alongside her band from the set of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In her statement, the singer also included: "The show is truly incredible. The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong."

© Getty Images "Studio Sessions" will conclude on November 15

Excluding the two postponed dates, the residency will run for a total of 16 dates, for a few more weekends in July and August, ending its first leg on August 16. Kelly will then return to New York City to film the upcoming season of her talk show, before returning to Vegas in November for four more shows, concluding the residency on November 15.