Skip to main contentSkip to footer
When does Kelly Clarkson return? All we know amid her break to avoid 'serious damage'
Subscribe
When does Kelly Clarkson return? All we know amid her break to avoid 'serious damage'
THE VOICE -- "Live Finale Part B" Episode 2715B -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson© Getty Images

When does Kelly Clarkson return? All we know amid her break to avoid 'serious damage'

The host of The Kelly Clarkson Show is spending her summer in Sin City

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kelly Clarkson's fans were left disappointed and worried for the singer when she took to her social media page just before the start of her new Las Vegas residency to announce its postponement.

The inaugural American Idol champ, 43, shared a statement which revealed she was suffering from strain to her voice and was forced to postpone the first two shows of her residency, Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions.

But when will Kelly return to the stage? And what do we know of the rest of her time in Sin City? Read on to learn more…

Kelly Clarkson is seen performing during NBC's "Today" show Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza on September 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)© Getty Images
Kelly will finally return to the stage sooner than you'd think

Why did Kelly postpone her shows?

While the singer wasn't specific, she simply mentioned that the rehearsals for the series of concerts had created a strain for her vocal chords and in order to stay at her highest level, she needed to take time off to rest.

"We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans," she wrote. "The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice." 

"I want the shows to be perfect for y'all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve," Kelly continued. 

Kelly Clarkson shares a photo of hers and Dolly Parton's Las Vegas residency signs on display at Caesars Palace, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Kelly was forced to postpone the opening dates of her Las Vegas residency

How have fans reacted?

The mom-of-two's followers, while upset, were full of support for the "Where Have You Been" singer and her health journey, inundating her posts with comments like: "When Adele cancelled, we still had an amazing time. Respect for taking care of yourself."

Another wrote: "Flew in from NY for both opening weekend shows. Devastated doesn't cut it but your health has to come first. Get well soon Kelly," with a third adding: "The allergies during her talk show affected her voice quite a bit, and she was slowly recovering, so I'm sure these demanding rehearsals to put on a great show for her fans have taken a toll on her voice again."

Kelly Clarkson performs during the Citi Concert Series on the "TODAY" Show at Rockefeller Plaza on May 6, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images
"We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice."

When does she return?

Fans of the singer won't have to wait for long to see her back on stage, though, as Kelly mentioned in her statement that she expects to return on the next scheduled date of the residency, that being Friday, July 11.

"I can't wait to be back next weekend and show y'all what we've been working on," she wrote, with the show then continuing into the rest of the weekend.

Kelly Clarkson on the set of her talk show© Getty Images
The singer will return to New York City to film her talk show after the end of her residency's first leg

What more do we know about Studio Sessions?

Advertised as an intimate series of concerts, Studio Sessions in Vegas will be held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and primarily feature Kelly singing alongside her band from the set of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In her statement, the singer also included: "The show is truly incredible. The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong."

Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino on July 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.© Getty Images
"Studio Sessions" will conclude on November 15

Excluding the two postponed dates, the residency will run for a total of 16 dates, for a few more weekends in July and August, ending its first leg on August 16. Kelly will then return to New York City to film the upcoming season of her talk show, before returning to Vegas in November for four more shows, concluding the residency on November 15.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Kelly Clarkson opens up about her plans for 2025

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Health & Fitness
See more
Read More