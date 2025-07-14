Pink's health update one year on after admitting 'I'm unable to continue'

It's been eight months since Pink finally concluded her Summer Carnival Tour in November 2024, wrapping up an incredibly successful run that made it the second highest grossing concert tour of all time by a female artist.

The singer, 45, endured for over a year and a half on the road, traveling all around the world, from the Americas and Europe all the way down to Oceania.

However, a year ago, Pink was forced to cancel one of her shows on "doctor's orders," indicating a much deeper issue with her health and body. Here's what we know of her health and life since…

© Getty Images Pink was forced to cancel her show in Bern due to unspecified health reasons on July 2

What happened before Pink's Switzerland tour date?

Pink was due to perform at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern as part of her tour. However, a day before the July 3 show, the organizers and the singer herself shared a statement announcing she'd be unable to perform.

"I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday," she wrote. "I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I've been advised that I'm unable to continue with the show tomorrow."

© Getty Images Her performances are incredibly physically demanding and require tremendous control over one's body

She confirmed, however, that she'd be back soon. The show was eventually cancelled with tickets refunded to expected attendees. Pink was back on stage on July 6.

Pink's tour since

While the rest of the tour seemed to be progressing well, in October 2024, she announced that she had to postpone her next four shows for unspecified reasons, although those were then rescheduled.

Her final show on November 23 was cancelled as well, with the tour instead concluding on November 20. The tour still managed to gross over $600 million worldwide.

© Getty Images The singer did have to reschedule a few shows toward the latter half of her tour once more

The "Trustfall" singer wrote on social media after its end: "This show tested me in every way; my body, mind, and soul. It's the most physically, mentally and spiritually ambitious show I've ever put on. It's been really, really hard, but every moment has been worth it for the memories we've created together."

Health updates

After the tour's conclusion, Pink returned home and shared a candid video with fans, admitting her body was under strain from how physically demanding her tour proved to be, and she was set to undergo multiple surgeries.

© Getty Images Pink underwent a few surgeries after her tour wrapped, but she's seemingly been healing well

"For the last couple of months, I have been performing with [a] torn bicep and two torn meniscus [cartilage in the knee]," she shared. "So, I'm gonna have surgery in a week on my shoulder, and then I'm gonna have surgery in nine more weeks on my knee, and I'm gonna be the bionic woman."

She promised, however, that she'd soon be back on stage. "I'm gonna come back, come back stronger and harder than I've ever done, because that's what I do," the mom-of-two said, offering her apologies to those who had their shows cancelled as well. "At that moment – I couldn't lift my right arm anymore, I couldn't sleep, and I needed to figure it out. Cortisone can only take you so far."

Pink's health since

The singer has slowly but surely been healing. She remains active on social media and posts life updates with her husband Carey Hart and their kids Willow and Jameson, continuing to enjoy her travels with them.

© Getty Images for FIREAID Her last notable stage appearance was this January at the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief

While she hasn't returned to her aerial acrobatics since the surgery, she has been on stage, most notably performing at the star-studded FIREAID benefit concert on January 30 for those who'd been affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.