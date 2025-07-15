Jessica's Alba's new boyfriend is revealed as famous Hollywood actor

Jessica Alba's single era may be coming to a close as the star is reportedly dating fellow actor Danny Ramirez.

The 44-year-old was spotted with the Marvel alum – who is 11 years her junior – boarding a flight to Cancún and later returning to Los Angeles together on Sunday.

© Getty Images Danny Ramirez is reportedly dating Jessica Alba

The news follows a recent sighting of Jessica kissing a mystery man in London, though it remains unclear whether it was Danny.

Who is Danny Ramirez?

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Danny is best known for his role as Joaquin Torres –also known as Falcon – in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World.

© Getty Images Danny is 11 years younger than Jessica

However, Danny didn’t initially plan on a career in Hollywood. After a series of sports injuries derailed his athletic ambitions, he shifted his focus to acting and went on to study at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. He made his acting debut in 2016 when he starred in The Affair and Blindspot.

Danny is also renowned for his role as Lieutenant Mickey Garci in Top Gun: Maverick. The star is currently busy filming Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to be released in December 2026.

© Getty Jessica Alba in July

Jessica's dating life

Despite the sighting, sources have told People that Jessica is not dating anyone "seriously" at this time.

Back in January, Jessica took to Instagram to confirm her split from her husband, Cash Warren, following 17 years of marriage. "I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she penned.

© Getty Images Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

"I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time," she concluded.

The former couple share teen daughters Honor Marie and Haven Garner, as well as youngest son Hayes.

Family life

Jessica and Cash first met back in 2004 while on the set of Fantastic Four. The pair tied the knot in May 2008. Despite the split, the former couple have put on a united front at family events and celebrated Easter together as a family.

Prior to their separation, Cash spoke exclusively with HELLO! in July 2024 about his family life and what it is like raising two teenage daughters. He shared that while he knows teenagers "don't necessarily volunteer information as quickly" as a curious, babbling toddler might, he's also aware of the importance of "patience and consistency."

© Instagram Photo shared by Jessica Alba on Instagram April 20, 2022 featuring her ex Cash Warren and their children Honor, Haven and Hayes during their Easter Sunday celebrations

"Family dinner is extremely important for us," he said, just as it is "giving them the freedom" to make mistakes, and "the confidence to learn from those mistakes."

"Each kid is really different, and so there is no manual, there's no playbook, there's no kind of, 'What works here is definitely going to work over there.' Each kid is different, so it requires a unique approach to anything you're going through or dealing with," he added.

"I think it's just learning how to communicate and talking through it, and allowing for mistake making. At least with our 16-year-old, it's proven super valuable."

Jessica's sweet family moments

© Instagram Vacation

© Instagram Christmas

Day trip