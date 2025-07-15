Queen Camilla's Gen-Z jewellery collection gets unexpected £6.5k upgrade

Queen Camilla was all smiles as she unveiled the new RHS and BBC Radio 2 'Dog Garden', designed by Monty Don at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home on Monday.

The King's wife, 77, who is the patron of the animal charity, paid tribute to the canine companions who reside at Battersea with the cutest piece of jewllery, and it added £6,550 in value to her collection.

© Getty Images Camilla wore the 'Lucky Animals Dog Clip in 18K Yellow Gold, Mother-of-pearl, and Onyx' by French luxury jewellery label, Van Cleef & Arpels. The playful piece is part of a collection of animal-shaped brooches, which also include an owl, a lion, and a squirrel. Van Cleef is highly popular with Gen Zs, with their bracelets being a viral sensation.



© Getty "Queen Camilla has an incredible selection of jewels and has been championing the brand Van Cleef & Arpels for many years, before its popularity grew to what it is today, loved by everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Molly Mae Hague," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, says.



"King Charles' wife has many items from the brand; earrings and necklaces as well as bracelets. She seems to favour the 'Alhambra' range, which features lucky clover motifs."



© Getty Images The £6,550 brooch adds to the royal's collection,n which already includes the ultra-trendy 'Vintage Alhambra 5 Motifs 18k Yellow Gold & Agate Bracelet' from the same brand, which retails for £4,900. It is a staple of Camilla's collection, alongside her gold plate pendant featuring a ruby (her July birthstone) centre stone and the initials of her grandchildren: Lola, Freddy, Eliza, Louis and Gus.



© Getty Images Camilla's sky blue look The royal used the brooch to accessorise her sky blue Anna Valentine dress. The dress featured a collared neckline, pleated skirt, and a zip-up front. She also wore a pair of bespoke beige suede pumps with leather capped-toes by Eliot Zed and carried the 'Milana' raffia bag by Rixo.

© Getty Camilla's statement brooches Camilla's trendy Van Cleef aside, many of the royal's statement brooches are from the Royal Collection. During her attendance on day one of Royal Ascot in June, Camilla pinned the Cullinan V diamond heart-shaped brooch to her dove grey Dior dress.

© Getty The sparkling jewel was inherited by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 from her grandmother, Queen Mary of Teck's collection. The late royal wore the brooch as part of the suite of jewellery made for the Delhi Durbar in 1911.



© Samir Hussein/WireImage Meanwhile, during the state visit of President Macron of France, Camilla's first outfit featured Queen Mary’s Emerald & Diamond Celtic Knot Brooch to accessorise her emerald green Anna Valentine dress. This piece also belonged to the late Queen Mary. It was gifted to her in 1893 upon her marriage to the future King George V by the then-Tsarevich, the future Tsar Nicholas II of Russia.

© Getty It features a cabochon Emerald and is equally beautiful to the Cambridge Emerald Cluster Brooch, which she wore to Ascot this year. This brooch was famously won by the daughter-in-law of King George III, Princess Augusta, Duchess of Cambridge, in a state-sponsored charity lottery.

