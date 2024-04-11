Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Doria Ragland channels yoga-obsessed daughter Meghan Markle in fitted leggings
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Doria Ragland channelled yoga-obsessed daughter Meghan Markle in sporty leggings

The Duchess of Sussex has inherited her sporty side from her mother  

2 minutes ago
Meghan and Doria
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Share this:

It isn't every day that Doria Ragland is spotted out in public. She stunned at the 2018 wedding of her daughter Meghan Markle to Prince Harry and has made the odd red carpet appearance alongside the royal couple but she tends to keep herself to herself. 

But it was a series of unearthed photos from 2019 that gave royal fans an insight into what matters most to Prince Harry's mother-in-law. Doria was spotted looking the epitome of sporty chic when she ran the 21st Annual Alive And Running 5K for Suicide Prevention in Los Angeles. 

Doria Ragland after 5k run© Getty
Doria Ragland ran the 21st Annual Alive And Running 5k For Suicide Prevention

Meghan's mother was seen crossing the finish line in a pair of fitted black leggings, a peach T-shirt, and burgundy running trainers. She also wore a running jacket tied around her waist and black wraparound sunglasses. 

Doria running over finish line© Getty
Doria was spotted in fitted leggings and a peach T-shirt

The Duchess of Sussex's sporty side clearly comes from her mother. Having previously worked as a social worker in Culver City from 2015 to 2018, Doria became a yoga instructor - a sporting practice that Meghan has made part of her own routine.

Doria running © Getty
Doria has passed her sporting passion on to Meghan

In 2016, the former actress told Best Health Magazine: "Yoga is my thing. My mom is a yoga instructor and I started doing mommy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven. I was very resistant as a kid, but she said, 'Flower, you will find your practice – just give it time.' In college, I started doing it more regularly." 

Meghan Markle playing beach volleyball© Alamy
Meghan Markle showed her sporting side in 2014 when she took part in Directv's 8th Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl

It was reported that Meghan even had yoga studio built in Frogmore Cottage before she moved with her husband back to the US. The Duchess has said that she also loves hot yoga.

 It is hardly surprising that the mother-daughter duo headed off on a yoga retreat to mark a special occasion. In Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex wrote: "Meg took Doria on a yoga retreat in Goa—a belated celebration of Doria's sixtieth birthday." 

Her passion for the wellness ritual expanded to their secret trip to Africa where, according to Harry's memoir, Meghan packed only "bare essentials. Shorts, ripped jeans, and snacks. And a yoga mat."

TOPSHOT - Meghan Markle (R) and her mother, Doria Ragland, arrive for her wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)© Getty
Meghan and her mother Doria share a close bond

The former Suits star has also picked up her mother's affinity for running. "I do DVDs at home or I go for a run by myself," she told Shape. "I think if you can self-motivate, that's half the battle."

She has also previously called running her "moving meditation", admitting that it allows her to get out of her head. 

A young Meghan Markle with Doria Ragland© Netflix
Meghan grew up seeing her mother do yoga

Royal author Katie Nicholl has offered an insight into Doria's sporting inclinations and how her influence plays into her daughter's bond with her son Archie. "Apparently Doria took up postpartum yoga and baby yoga, and that's all Meghan has been doing," the journalist said.

Meghan Markle in a black dress with Doria Ragland attend UN Women's 20th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference of Women in Beijing© Getty
Doria Ragland made a red carpet appearance before Meghan came under the spotlight as a royal

More commonly, Doria is seen in her finest dress when out with her daughter and son-in-law. She looked so elegant when she stepped out with Meghan way before she was royal for the 2015 UN Women's 20th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference of Women.

Meghan and Doria© Getty
Meghan and Doria on the eve of the royal wedding

DISCOVER: Meghan Markle's fashionista mother Doria Ragland surprises in new photo with Beyonce's mom 

She was also seen on the eve of Meghan's wedding at Cliveden House hotel oozing sophistication in a white shift dress, a cropped black tweed jacket, and black stilettos.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more