Katy Perry candidly comments on health and parenthood at 40 amid reveal of time away from home
Katy Perry in a black dress looking over her shoulder© Gilbert Flores

The "Dark Horse" singer will soon embark on the Lifetimes Tour

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Katy Perry is hot on the heels of her first headlining concert tour in seven years, The Lifetimes Tour, in support of her 2024 album 143.

The pop star will kick off her 75-date concert tour on April 23 in Mexico City and travel through four continents before concluding in Paris on November 5

The US leg of the tour was newly announced on Monday, January 27, with presale tickets already going on sale, and more dates are likely to arrive given high demand.

Katy spoke with People about what fans can expect from her grand return to touring following her acclaimed Las Vegas residency Play and why being a performer in her 40s hits harder than ever before.

"I'm 40. I have a family. I have a whole other world outside of this that I'm tending to as well," she explained. "I know the responsibility of putting on a tour and how much people look forward to it."

"I'm really trying to stay in the best shape, give my body breaks, look after myself so that I can show up every night and give as close to 100% that I can."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at Kering's 3rd Annual Caring For Women Dinner held at The Pool on September 9, 2024© Getty Images
She revealed some of her favorite ways of "tapping into that energy" and finding her calm while on the road, including one that is also a favorite of her fiancé Orlando Bloom's — meditation.

"One thing that we always incorporate on tour is meditation," Katy shared. "We bring teachers out [for] whoever wants to do transcendental meditation, and then we always do it at 6:00 p.m. before the shows," saying it's even become an essential as a working mom. 

katy perry performing iheartradio z100 jingle ball© Getty Images
Katy will embark on "The Lifetimes Tour" starting April 23

Katy and Orlando, 48, share daughter four-year-old Daisy Dove Bloom, who is already becoming one of her mom's biggest fans. "It's been my mom hack for the whole time. I mean, it feels like you get a two-hour nap in 20 minutes!"

The Lifetimes Tour will be the first time Katy heads on a solo global concert tour since Witness: The Tour between 2017 and 2018, which promoted her fifth studio album of the same name. The "Birthday" singer was unable to tour for her 2020 record Smile due to the Covid-19 lockdowns, instead choosing to kick off Play in Vegas, which ran for nearly two years.

As for what's to come? "This show will be full of BPM (beats per minute)," she excitedly teased. "So I suggest wearing some sensible shoes and staying hydrated because I think there's going to be a whole heck of a lot of us just dancing the night away."

She promised what sounds like an immersive experience with a "message" amid her extravagant camp, adding: "We always put together a message in this huge Disneyland-on-wheels type tour."

Katy Perry performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York© Getty Images
The tour is Katy's first in seven years, since "Witness: The Tour"

"There's costume changes, there's acts, there's dancers, there's musicians. I'll fly around the room. There's no bad seat in the house. I'm going to get close to everyone at some point," she added, promising that the setlist will consist of old favorites, new material and "some deep cuts."

