Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher showcases buff new physique in latest outing — see his dramatic weight loss

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher showcased his incredible transformation amid an Easter outing with his family on Sunday.

The 27-year-old looked just like his father with his new buff physique as he arrived at the Restoration Hardware Restaurant in West Hollywood.

New year, new me

© NORTH-SUNSET / BACKGRID Christopher looked incredible amid the family outing

He was joined by his brother Patrick, who recently starred in the hit HBO series The White Lotus, as well as his sisters Christina and Katherine.

Katherine's husband, Marvel star Chris Pratt, also joined them for the Easter gathering, as did Patrick's fiancée Abby Champion and Christopher's mother, Maria Shriver.

The University of Michigan alum donned a navy long-sleeve shirt, khaki pants and white sneakers for the celebration. His stylish glasses completed the look, just one part of a huge transformation for Christopher.

© NORTH-SUNSET / BACKGRID He was joined by his siblings, including The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger

Just weeks prior, Katherine posted an Instagram snap of her siblings that saw her younger brother looking better than ever. "My favorites forever and always," she captioned the photo.

While it is unclear what his weight loss secret was, his brother Patrick showered him with praise in a since-deleted Instagram post from 2021, as per Page Six. "Proud of you. New job. Crushing in the gym. Whole new person. Can't wait to see what this year brings," he wrote.

Christopher enjoys a slew of active hobbies, which Arnold praised his son for in a sweet birthday post in 2021. "Between your boxing classes, your weightlifting classes, your stretching classes, your cycling classes, and on and on, I can't even keep up with you!" he wrote. "I love you and I'm proud of you every day!"

A quiet achiever

© GC Images The 27-year-old has undergone an incredible transformation

He graduated from the University of Michigan during the COVID-19 pandemic and was not able to celebrate with his family and friends. Instead, Arnold took to social media to share his son's incredible achievement.

"Christopher, you are a champion and I love you," he wrote in the caption. "I know your graduation from Michigan wasn't the big celebration you dreamed about for years, but walking across a stage isn't what makes me so proud of you: it's your compassion, your hard work, your vision, your critical thinking, and your selflessness that make me burst with pride. I can't wait to watch you keep climbing and succeeding.”

Maria's youngest son has an incredible work ethic and is the Vice Chair of the Special Olympics Founder's Council, as well as the Director of Development at Indus Valley Media. To add to that, he also works as an associate producer for a production company.

A masterclass in co-parenting

© Pascal Le Segretain The pair split in 2011

Arnold and Maria share Katherine, Christina, Patrick and Christopher; they married in 1986, yet called it quits in 2011 after it was revealed that The Terminator star had fathered a child with their housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

Despite the public scandal that followed, the former couple have managed to navigate peaceful co-parenting to remain good friends over the years.

"We are very proud of the way we raised our kids," Arnold told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. "Even though we had this drama, we did Easter together, Mother's Day together, the Christmases together, all birthdays — everything together. If there's Oscars for how to handle divorce, Maria and I should get it for having the least amount of impact on the kids."

For more about Arnold's family, see below...