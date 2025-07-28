Spiritual wellness expert Kirsty Gallagher: “How to supercharge your manifesting with the Lionsgate portal”

Everyone’s talking about the Lionsgate portal. But what is it? When is it? And how can you use it to your advantage?

HELLO! spoke to spiritual expert Kirsty Gallagher, Sunday Times best-selling author of Your Cosmic Purpose and The Goddess Path, to find out more about this astrological event that can supercharge everything from manifesting to setting powerful intentions.

“This year the Lionsgate portal opens around the 28th of July,” she explains. “It’s a portal that opens for about two weeks, but the key activation day has always been 8/8 – 8th August – because 8 is a powerful manifestation number.”

Eight is so significant because, sideways, it is the infinity symbol. “It represents our soul’s infinite journeys - our human self and our soul self,” says Kirsty, who has been teaching the benefits of ancient wisdom for over 20 years through her sell-out classes, workshops, events and talks.

© Getty Images “This is a portal where you can access guidance from your soul," says Kirsty

"Astrologically speaking, the Lionsgate portal is when our sun is in its home sign of Leo, and what's called our spiritual sun, Sirius - which is the brightest star in the sky - rises in the sky and aligns with the sun and the earth.

“So it's a day of alignment,” she says. “Whereas our earthly sun gives our human selves light and life and energy, Sius gives our souls light and life and energy.

© Alice Surridge Kirsty is the founder of Lunar Living, an online membership connecting women worldwide

“So this is a portal where you can access guidance from your soul, you can access high vibrational spiritual energies and you can access cosmic wisdom. It's when our souls are illuminated.

“It shows you that there's more to you in life than you thought was possible. And it helps you to see beyond the physical world.”

So what can we do with it?

“It's a really amazing time for manifesting, calling in abundance, making dreams come true, and thinking of those bigger picture things,” advises Kirsty, who also runs a Lunar Living sisterhood that helps thousands of women live in flow with the ancient wisdom of the moon and make profound changes in their lives.

"I really pride myself on taking what's really mystical and making it really relatable,” says Kirsty

“If you were going to believe that you were a soul having a human experience, and that there’s more to life right now, what would you wish for? What would you ask for? What would you do? Who would you be?

“This is probably the most powerful manifestation day of the year so remember you're a powerful co-creator.

"Set some really clear intentions around what you want to create and manifest. Dream, and then dream a little bit bigger… and a little bit bigger again.”

© Getty Images It is an astrologically significant portal and a powerful time to manifest

Kirsty adds: “One of the really big things on this day is to just realise the part you have to play in the world just by being you.

“So write out a list of 10 things you really love about yourself or 10 things that you bring to the world.

"For example, I'm really, really kind, I'm really good at offering great advice, and all of my friends love me because I'm the one that can bring a lighthearted mood.

“What have you got to offer just by being you? That nobody else can? Because there is no one else in the world like you.”

Your Cosmic Purpose is out now, published by Happy Place Books