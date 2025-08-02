Stevie Nicks 'scares' fans with new health update

Stevie Nicks left her fans fearing the worst after she shared a new health update that forced her to postpone her 2025 North American solo tour.

The Fleetwood Mac star, 77, was due to begin her tour later this month, but has now rescheduled the dates after fracturing her shoulder.

Health update

A statement on her Instagram read: "Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks' scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled. Please note that October dates will be unaffected."

The statement advised ticketholders to "hold on to their tickets", adding: "All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date. The concert schedule will resume on Wednesday, October 1st in Portland, Oregon."

© Getty Images for The Michael J. Stevie's injury forced her to reschedule some tour dates

The rescheduled shows will begin in Detroit on October 28, before the tour concludes on December 10 in Hollywood, Florida.

The statement concluded: "Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience."

'Scared' fans

© Instagram The format of the post had fans fearing the worst

The format of the post had Stevie's fans thinking the worst before they read the full statement, with one commenting: "Y'all, I didn't even read this for like 5 mins. I was too scared to. I think a bunch of us nearly had a panic attack."

A second begged: "Whoever is running this Instagram, DON'T SCARE ME LIKE THAT AGAIN PLEASE. Love you Stevie." A third added: "Never make a post format like this again I was going to pee myself."

A fourth said: "Damn near had a heart attack. Someone wrap her in bubble wrap and put her in a salt circle!"

© Getty Images Stevie's tour will begin in October

Famous ex

While fans may have to wait a little longer to see Stevie live, there is some good news, as last month she and her sometime bandmate and former partner, Lindsey Buckingham, announced the rerelease of their 1973 album Buckingham Nicks.

"Buckingham Nicks is available for pre-order now, out September 19th. 'Crying In The Night' is yours now. Listen at the link in bio," they both captioned a clip on their respective Instagram accounts of a promotional billboard being built.

Stevie and Lindsey formed Buckingham Nicks prior to joining Fleetwood Mac in 1974. They entered the iconic rock band as a couple, but split in 1976 after around four years together while recording their hit album Rumors.

Breakup

Stevie later revealed that their relationship was on the outs when they joined Fleetwood Mac, but they stayed together for the sake of the band.

"We'd only been in Fleetwood Mac for a year and a half, and we were breaking up when we joined Fleetwood Mac," she told The New Yorker in 2022.

© FilmMagic Stevie and Lindsey split in 1976

"So we just put our relationship kind of back together, because I was smart enough to know that, if we had broken up the second month of being in Fleetwood Mac, it would have blown the whole thing. I just bided my time, and tried to make everything as easy as possible, tried to be as sweet and as nice to Lindsey as I could be."

She added: "He wasn't happy either. Then something happened that was, you know, 'We're done.' And he knew it. It was time. And the band was solid, by that time, so I could walk away knowing that he was safe. And that the band was safe. And that we could work it out."