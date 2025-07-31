Justin Timberlake worries over uncertain 'future' as he reveals painful health battle: 'I'm trying to be transparent'

Justin Timberlake took to social media to share a lengthy and emotional statement to mark the conclusion of The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, his latest headlining concert tour that spanned 121 shows over 15 months.

The singer, 44, paid tribute to all the crew that made the tour so successful, shouted out his family, and addressed any criticism he'd received on social media for his energy in the final days of his tour, revealing that it stemmed from a secret battle with Lyme disease.

"Well, as these two incredible years come to an end and I look forward to the future, I wanted to write something from the heart. It's not an easy task to try to contextualize the whirlwind of touring — but, I will try…," he penned.

© Getty Images Justin concluded "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" with an emotional statement

Dubbing the tour the "most fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding, and, at times, grueling experience," he disclosed that he'd been dealing with health issues behind the scenes, including his Lyme disease diagnosis.

"As many of you know, I'm a pretty private person," he continued. "But as I'm reflecting on the tour and festival tour — I want to tell you a little bit about what's going on with me."

The "Suit & Tie" singer wrote: "Among other things, I've been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don't say so you feel bad for me — but to shed some light on what I've been up against behind the scenes."

© Getty Images The singer revealed he'd been diagnosed over the past year with Lyme disease

He called the disease "relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically," stating that he was "shocked for sure" when he first received the diagnosis. "But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness."

"I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I'm so glad I kept going."

© Getty Images "I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out."

While expressing his pride in himself for pushing through, he addressed being "reluctant" to bring it up in the first place, but wanted to be more "transparent" with "my struggles so that they aren't misinterpreted," expressing hope in bringing together others affected by the disease.

"To everyone of you who came to see me on The Forget Tomorrow Tour or JT Live '25 (or any other tour or show throughout the years for that matter)… your energy and love continues to humble me," he gushed.

© Getty Images "To Jess, Silas, and Phin… nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love. You are my heart and my home."

"Your signs, messages, and DIY t-shirts have made me laugh and smile so many times. And, hearing and watching you all sing these songs, word for word, at the top of your lungs, will forever leave me in awe. You have made my dreams come true."

Sharing his gratitude for his "crew, band, singers, and dancers," he alluded to an uncertain future onstage due to the disease. "I honestly don't know what my future is onstage but I'll always cherish this run! And all of them before! It's been the stuff of LEGEND for me."

Justin closed out with a sweet homage to his family, including wife Jessica Biel and their two sons. "To Jess, Silas, and Phin… nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love. You are my heart and my home. I'm on my way…"