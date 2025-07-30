Jennifer Lopez shares jaw-dropping picture of her toned abs in a bikini — see

Jennifer Lopez flaunted her toned abs on her social media page and her over 247 million followers surely did a double-take.

The singer posted a carousel of pictures with the caption: "So far this summer. Up all night. #JLoLivein2025," but there was one picture that stole the show.

The entertainer was seen donning a silver sequin bikini top, and matching tight silver sequin pants, with a mini-corset feature at the front instead of a zipper, along with a bedazzled silver mic.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez showed off her toned abs during her tour

Jennifer finished the jaw-dropping look off by adding a bit of flair with a red sequin New York Yankees cap. The performer showed off her straightened thick brunette locks and sported a smokey silver eye with glamorous lashes and a nude lip gloss, paired with a stunning smile.

The star's sculpted abs were on full display in the picture, as was her elegant hourglass figure. The ageless dancer looks far from 56, despite having celebrated her birthday recently on July 24.

© Getty Images Jennifer is fully dedicated to her workout routine

Jennifer's trainer Dodd Romero expressed that the singer is fully committed to her fitness routine and it looks like the hard work pays off. He shared with Us Weekly: "She's tough [and] really doesn't ever complain about anything. Wherever I tell her to go, she'll go."

The singer trains with Dodd three times a week and her workout is intensely packed with hanging ab raises, plie squats and rope crunches. On top of that, the performer follows the Tracy Anderson Method, which heavily uses exercise bands to create extra resistance as a form of strength training.

© Instagram Jennifer's workouts include regular strength training

Jennifer's routine also includes wearing 1.5-pound ankle weights while doing leg pulses and box step-ups. Tracy revealed to Us Weekly: "We do a 10-move leg program focusing on the glutes and the cinching of the waist. Moving is part of Jennifer's core values. She does what she needs to do."

She also stays disciplined when it comes to her strict diet, which eliminates sugars, dairy and processed foods, however, she sometimes makes an exception to enjoy time with her kids around the dinner table. Dodd shared: "If her kids want to have a meal that [isn't] the lowest in calories, Jennifer will have the meal with them. She's not rigid."

© Getty Images The star has shared that her fitness routines help her mental health tremendously

When it comes to what fitness personally means to Jennifer, the star expressed that her disciplined routine provides her with much more than just a stunning body.

Jennifer expressed: "It's no secret that fitness is a very important part of my life. I think there's a positive correlation between exercise and mental health. When you find a good balance through determination and focus, we're naturally pushing to be the best version of ourselves," per Us Weekly.