I'm a nutritionist and these are the top morning habits that are sabotaging your health

Mornings are powerful. They set the tone for everything that follows, from your energy and focus to your blood sugar balance and digestion. Yet many of us are sleepwalking through them. We follow routines that seem harmless or even healthy, but in reality, they are quietly undermining our wellbeing.

As a nutritionist, I often find that the root of my clients’ fatigue, cravings or stress lies not in their diet or exercise plan, but in how they begin their day. Here are the most common morning habits I see that are sabotaging health , and what you can do instead.

1. Drinking coffee before breakfast

Coffee is sacred to many of us, myself included. But drinking it on an empty stomach is a fast-track to blood sugar instability. Caffeine triggers the release of cortisol, your body’s main stress hormone. When this happens before any food, it can lead to jitteriness, increased appetite later in the day and even disrupted sleep that night.

The solution? Eat first. Even a small protein-rich snack like a boiled egg or Greek yoghurt before your first coffee can soften its hormonal impact.

© Getty Images Avoid coffee before breakfast

2. Skipping breakfast entirely

There is a difference between intentional intermittent fasting and simply skipping breakfast out of habit or lack of time. Many people rush into their day without eating, only to experience energy crashes, irritability and strong cravings by mid-morning.

If you choose to fast, make sure it is a conscious decision that works with your schedule. But if your mornings involve coffee, emails and chaos, skipping breakfast is unlikely to serve you. A simple meal with protein, healthy fats and fibre can improve focus, balance your hormones and reduce overeating later in the day.

© Getty Images Don't skip breakfast

3. Starting the day with sugar

Granola, muffins, fruit juice, many classic breakfast foods are little more than dessert in disguise. Starting your day with sugar causes your blood glucose to spike, then crash, setting up a rollercoaster of hunger and mood swings.

Instead, opt for meals that will steady you. Think scrambled eggs with avocado, oats with flaxseed and berries, or a smoothie with protein powder, nut butter and leafy greens. The goal is to keep blood sugar steady so your energy is, too.

Avoid sweet muffins for breakfast

4. Skipping hydration

After seven or eight hours of sleep, your body is dehydrated. Yet many people go straight to coffee without so much as a sip of water. Dehydration can cause headaches, poor concentration and sluggish digestion.

Start your morning with a large glass of water. Add lemon if you like, or even a pinch of sea salt for minerals. It sounds simple, and it is, but it makes a noticeable difference in how you feel.

© iStock Make sure you drink enough water

5. Reaching for screens

One of the most overlooked health saboteurs is not what we eat or drink, it is what we scroll. Checking emails, news or social media the moment you wake up triggers a cortisol spike and puts you in reactive mode. It raises anxiety and shortens your attention span before the day has even begun.

© Getty Avoid screen time first thing

Try protecting the first 30 minutes of your morning. Use the time for stretching, journaling, reading, or simply eating in peace. The calm you create here ripples through your entire day.

Faye James is a Sydney-based accredited nutritionist and author of The 10:10 Diet, The Menopause Diet, The Long Life Plan and her latest book The Perimenopause Plan.