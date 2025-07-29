Lola Biggs, Dietitian, swears by these 7 foods that tackle 'cognitive decline'

We all know that what we eat has a direct impact on our ability to keep active, but it's just as important to consider nutrition when it comes to cognitive health, too.

The food we eat has a powerful impact on our focus, clarity, and mood.

Whether we're trying to get through the inevitable 3 pm slump or trying to banish brain fog that can occur in menopause, there are a number of everyday ingredients we can prioritise to keep us sharp.

How food can improve focus and reduce 'cognitive decline'

Lola Biggs, registered dietitian at natural health supplement brand Together Health, explained: "The nutrients in your food don't just fuel your body, they build your brain.

"Every thought, decision and burst of focus relies on specific compounds like DHA, magnesium, and B vitamins to fire neurons, stabilise mood and support sharper thinking."

She added: "Try incorporating these seven powerful plant-packed foods into your diet that come with real benefits to nourish your brain, encourage better concentration and mood and keep your mind energised all day."

Nutritional yeast According to the National Institutes of Health, recent studies have presented a link between vitamin B12 deficiency and impaired memory and cognition. Luckily, there is plenty of B12 in nutritional yeast. Together Health describes it as "a vegan-friendly source of B-complex vitamins, especially B12, which supports methylation, red blood cell formulation, and neural signal transmission. "Studies link adequate B12 to improved memory and reduced risk of cognitive decline. Enjoy 1-2 tbsp daily." You can add nutritional yeast as a savoury seasoning to plenty of dishes very easily. You can sprinkle it on scrambled eggs, salads, tofu, and even popcorn for extra flavour. It also adds a great 'cheesey' taste to sauces, if any vegans out there are craving that flavour.

Lion's Mane This ingredient is all the rage right now. For those unaware, Lion's Mane is an edible and medicinal mushroom (its mane-like appearance is the reason behind its moniker). It's packed full of brain-boosting benefits. "Its bioactive compounds have been shown to stimulate Nerve Growth Factor, which is vital for neural regeneration and cognitive longevity," Together Health says. It's generally consumed in supplement form, so take it while having your breakfast for an extra boost of brain goodness.

Dark leafy greens Kale, broccoli, and spinach are all fantastic sources of all sorts of minerals and vitamins. Lola explains: "[They're full of] folate and lutein that reduces brain inflammation and supports the methylation cycle, which is critical for mood and cognition. "Studies have linked daily consumption to slower cognitive decline. I'd suggest eating 80g cooked or 100g raw daily." Fortunately, all three of these veggies are so easy to incorporate in multiple dishes, so getting more brain-friendly nutrients needn't be a task.

Fatty fish (for CoQ10-richness) Think salmon, sardines, herring, tuna and mackerel. All of these are bursting with CoQ10 (coenzyme Q10, a naturally occurring antioxidant that helps with energy production and protects from cell damage). If fish isn't your thing, you can get CoQ10 in supplement form so that you're still getting those vital nutrients.

Chia seeds Chia seeds are dubbed superfoods for a reason. Not only are they a fantastic source of protein and fibre, they're also a great source of Omega 3 supports brain cell membrane integrity and reduces inflammation. You can throw them into smoothies, hot dishes like soups or curries, or even sprinkle them over salads. Easy peasy.



Avocados Avocados are another food that has multiple benefits, making them an essential staple in a healthy diet. Like chia seeds, they are also high in protein and they're also a source of monounsaturated fats and folate, which improve cerebral blood flow and support neurotransmitter synthesis. Extra bonus: the B6 found in avocado also helps stress resilience and mood regulation.



Pumpkin seeds Like chia seeds, pumpkin seeds are powerful and so versatile. Not only are they rich in magnesium, which is great for aiding stress and mood regulation, they also, Lola says, "contain zinc that boosts memory and learning, and iron for oxygen transport to the brain. "These minerals are essential cofactors in synaptic transmission and neurochemical balance."