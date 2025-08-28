After a 'feral' summer, these are my hacks for breezing through back-to-school season

I haven't attended school since Benny Hill was considered a wholesome TV star and stirrup ski pants were fashionable attire, but September's "new term, new start" vibe still holds enormous appeal.

Don't get me wrong – summer is excellent. Who doesn't like sunshine, daily ice lollies, less rush-hour traffic and longer days? Somehow, we're just more relaxed about everything: diets, wardrobes, bedtimes… and alcohol consumption.

But there comes a point when it all starts to feel a bit feral, and it's time to run a brush through your hair before it becomes irretrievably matted. When you suddenly crave a smart outfit with – gasp – a waistband. And closed-toe shoes.

Rosie Green is ready to get back to normal life after summer

It's right about now when getting back to a routine suddenly feels appealing. A growing hunger to increase productivity and define some goals develops, as does an almost instinctive urge to sharpen pencils and buy some notebooks.

I've learnt many things in the three decades since departing secondary education, among them some enduring tricks to creating a productive and happy autumn "term", whatever your age. So, here's my midlifer's back-to-school guide.

1. Invest in a "uniform" to nail new-season chic

Just because you no longer require knee socks and PE knickers doesn't mean you shouldn't invest in a uniform. Ensuring your wardrobe has good, plain basics is the key to looking put-together.

Before September, check your tights, shoes and shirts for any stains or wear and tear, and either repair or replace. For a classic white T-shirt, check out With Nothing Underneath's Soho style, £55, which regularly sells out.

Petite Bateau's plain short-sleeved rib knit T-shirt, £29, also boasts high-quality fabric and washes beautifully. With a fashionable boxy fit, it has a longer sleeve that's flattering on older arms.

Buy some new tights – sheer and patterned styles will add edge and flair to last year' 's outfits. Wolford and Falke are the two celebrity favourites, but the more affordable Calzedonia has great options, too (the floral tulle tights, £15.99, get my vote).

Oh, and have a bra fitting. Susana Lorena at Maison SL in Notting Hill will find underwear to transform your silhouette and boost your body confidence.

© Rosie Green Rosie Green says new underwear, fitted to you, is a great September purchase

2. Transform post-summer strands into autumn's glass hair

Back-to-school hair prep for my teenage self involved little more than a good cut. Nowadays, the effect of sun, sea and chlorine on my colour-treated mane is little short of disastrous. Think frizzier than wire wool and drier than kindling.

Rosie wants to get her hair back to its glossy best in September

If you're similarly afflicted, there's a slew of new products that will (almost) restore your hair to its former glory. Gisou has added to its heavenly range with the new Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy hydrating shampoo and conditioner, £25.

Aussie's Oh My Gloss products are also excellent – they cost from £5, and use macadamia and jojoba oil to smooth and add shine. For an at-home colour boost, try Schwarzkopf High Gloss Shine treatment, £8, which comes in light brown, beige blonde or cacao brown.

3. Buy a game-changing organiser

A new timetable is a start-of-term tradition for school children, but knowing where to be and when is key to stress-free living at any age. I'll confess to being a little (a lot) disorganised in the past, but as a working single mother (and sometimes PA) of two teenagers, meticulous diarising is essential to avoid a mental breakdown.

I've worked out the hard way that I’m a visual learner, so I need to see my commitments clearly spread out. Ideally, I like to have an overview of the entire week in a paper diary or on a calendar – the iPhone's tiny screen is a disaster.

I was content with my old-school organisational methods until I discovered the digital Skylight smart calendar, £290. It's an illuminated screen that is just bigger than A4 (although you can find smaller and bigger ones too), and sits on your work surface or on your wall.

You can enter each family member's activities on the touchscreen hub and it creates an easy-to-understand overview. It also syncs with Apple, Google and Outlook calendars and the kids love inputting their plans. It's a true life-enhancer.