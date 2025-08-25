Exclusive: Elle Macpherson: 'I've never felt more free and alive than I do at 62'

Bathed in the pastel glow of the Miami sky and framed by palm trees swaying in the ocean breeze, Elle Macpherson radiates elegance and poise. Her sun-streaked hair tumbles beyond her shoulders and her skin glows with the same vitality that made her the ultimate beach goddess in the 1980s.

Now, more than ever, the supermodel embodies the "goddess with guts" she describes herself as.

Elle Macpherson is feeling more alive than ever at 62

"This is my most vibrant decade – the life in my years, not the years in my life," she tells HELLO! in this exclusive interview. "I’ve never felt more free and alive than I do now, at 62."

Elle's first act

Elle rose to global fame in the early 1980s after relocating from Australia to New York to pursue a modelling career at the age of 18. Her athletic physique led to a record five appearances on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue, winning her the nickname of 'The Body'.

Reflecting on her famous moniker, she describes the shift in her life towards something deeper. "Being in my sixties has been a transition from being ‘The Body’ to embodying something far more meaningful, with greater purpose," she says.

Sydney-born Elle, who has worked with luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, Alaïa, Calvin Klein and Christian Dior, is now based in Miami, alongside Flynn, 27, and Cy, 22, her sons with her former partner, the French financier Arpad Busson.

"Having my children is my greatest achievement," she has said. "They remind me of what’s important. Being a mother, meanwhile, is "the most important thing I do. I really feel the responsibility to guide and nurture boys who go on to show up as loving, creative, wonderful beings; to see them grow into that. That’s the best gift I can give the world – my very best work."

Elle lives an idyllic laidback life in Florida

Dream life

Her life in Florida sounds idyllic. "I love the warmth and ease and flow of Miami – it’s relaxed and easygoing," she says. "I definitely feel most comfortable by the sea and in warm weather.

"My essentials are a surfer-girl triangle bikini, a great, old pair of jeans and a white T-shirt, minimal make-up, a cowboy hat and thongs [flip-flops] or Birkenstocks."

Part of its charm, she reveals, is its similarity to Australia. "It reminds me of Oz," she says. "It’s full summer now and the days are long and hot and humid, with tropical rainstorms throughout the day."

A born supermodel, Elle radiates elegance and poise

"And it’s home – where my kids are and where my heart is, when I’m not in Australia, because Australia is always home."

Her latest campaign, modelling for the leisurewear brand The Upside, is another nod to her Antipodean heritage. "It embodies that effortlessly cool Aussie spirit," she says.

A difficult decade

The past decade has been full-on for Elle, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 and given the all-clear after undergoing a lumpectomy. "It was a shock, it was unexpected, it was confusing; it was daunting in so many ways," she has said.

The supermodel chose a holistic approach to treatment, spending eight months in a rental property in Phoenix, Arizona, under the care of several specialists, including a doctor of naturopathy, a holistic dentist, an osteopath and a chiropractor.

© The Upside Elle Macpherson describes herself as a 'goddess with guts'

"I came to the understanding that there was no sure thing and absolutely no guarantees," she said. "There was no ‘right’ way, just the right way for me."

Now, the entrepreneur, who founded the premium supplements range WelleCo in 2014, and has been dating the musician Doyle Bramhall II since 2022, appears to be the picture of contentment.

"It’s all about allowing life to flow," she says. "I’ve always adapted in the moment, using my heart to guide the next step and my head to work out how. I’m still doing that."

© The Upside The key to staying grounded? Meditation

How does she stay grounded amid it all? The key, she says, is meditation. "Balance takes stillness – you can’t see your reflection in running water. I take time to meditate every day, so that my purpose and priorities become clear. That inner compass will never lead you astray."

