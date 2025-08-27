Kris Jenner's tone-deaf facelift comments stick the knife into older women

When HELLO! asked if I wanted to write about Kris Jenner's recent admission that her version of 'ageing gracefully' was to have a (second) facelift, I jumped at the chance. Why? I was already riled up by the disconnect that celebrities often have with real life. Just this week, tennis star Serena Williams launched her latest advertising campaign, glamorously - and in my opinion, irresponsibly - promoting GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, that are conveniently sold by a company that her husband invests in. Now, Kris Jenner has her own take on tone-deafness, declaring a six-figure facelift is her version of 'ageing gracefully.'

Different stories, different agendas, yes, but they share the same problem: hugely influential women with millions of followers presenting their versions of beauty, ageing and most importantly, happiness, all while creating unrealistic, and sometimes unhealthy expectations for women like the rest of us.

After much speculation, Kris, 69, admitted to Vogue Arabia that she went under the knife, 15 years after her first facelift. "I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy." She framed it unapologetically, and I admire her honesty. There's no pretending that her recent transformation was just down to a great moisturiser and good genes, and I respect that she is being truthful about it.

Kris Jenner is being open about her facelift - but she is still setting unrealistic standards in beauty

But a facelift isn't something you pick up on the high street. Nor is it something that many of Kris' 50+ million Instagram followers will ever be able to afford. A quick Google search of 'how much did Kris Jenner’s facelift cost?' reveals that it's a procedure worth at least $100,000. Plus, you have to factor in the costs of aftercare and downtime.

Most women juggling jobs, bills, children, and caring for elderly parents don't have that kind of money or time. So when Kris presents a $100k facelift as her version of ageing gracefully, it moves the bar yet again, leaving women like us wondering whether even the subtle sign of a saggy jowl is seen as a sign of "letting ourselves go."

And this is where my frustration really kicks in. When women like Kris and Serena endorse something, it lands with enormous power, and that influence could be used to show us relatable, healthy, and non-medical ways to age well. Instead, we get a version of ageing that is either filtered or surgically enhanced and often financially out of reach.

Now, let me add a caveat: I'm not 50 until next year, and who knows how I'll feel about my looks at 69. Maybe I'll wake up one day, look in the mirror and want to sign myself up for the scalpel. But will I be able to afford it? Probably not! So whether I'm 49 or 69, my version of ageing gracefully will always look very different.

"Whether I'm 49 or 69 - my version of ageing gracefully will always look very different."

I don't do Botox or fillers. My forehead creases constantly, and yes, my jawline has softened in ways I notice in every selfie. But I wear SPF daily, I go to bed earlier than I used to, and now I'm also sober, and that's given me a clarity and confidence that no tweakment could ever buy. None of that costs six figures - but all of it feels like my version of grace.

Donna doesn't know how she'll feel about her skin at 69 - but at 49, she's happy to stay natural

I admit that ageing gracefully shouldn't be a one-size-fits-all definition. But shouldn't we be celebrating and shouting about the real, everyday graces of ageing that happen in places that the cameras and headlines don’t go? Ageing gracefully shouldn't be defined by looks, it should be celebrated by the wisdom, resilience and humour that it affords you.

"Ageing gracefully shouldn't be a one-size-fits-all definition."

Kris Jenner can do what she likes to her face - it's her choice, and she's been more transparent about it than many. But when ageing gracefully becomes defined by expensive surgery, it risks turning the rest of us into spectators of ageing rather than participants. It hints that you can't be graceful unless you can afford it. And that's where I draw the line.

© Instagram Kris Jenner's version of 'ageing gracefully' is out of reach for many of us

Because the truth is, women don't need another impossible standard. We need role models who make ageing feel like something we can actually do, and want to do, not something we're failing at because we can't buy our way through it.

So yes, Kris Jenner has her version. But mine, right now, is simply about living fully, staying grounded and embracing the privilege of ageing in the first place. And I believe that the real grace is in letting every woman define it for herself without impossible expectations.