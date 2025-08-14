Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Former 'cult' member reveals extreme rules: 'I was brainwashed when I was 14'
Former 'cult' member reveals extreme rules: 'I was brainwashed when I was 14'

Former 'cult' member reveals extreme rules: 'I was brainwashed when I was 14'

Deborah Frances-White, host of The Guilty Feminist podcast, shared her story on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Deborah Frances-White attends the "That Christmas" headline gala during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for BFI)© Getty Images for BFI
Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Deborah Frances-White, the host of The Guilty Feminist podcast, opened up about her experience being a part of what she describes as a "cult", on this week's episode of HELLO!'s Second Act podcast.

Speaking to host Ateh Jewel, the social media sensation spoke about spending her teenage years in a "religious cult" that believed "Armageddon would come and we would live on a paradise earth."

"I know it sounds absurd to say that I thought I was going to live forever on earth," she says, "but I was brainwashed when I was 14, so I really did think that."

Deborah Frances-White and Ateh Jewel posing in a studio
Deborah spoke to Ateh Jewel on the Second Act podcast

Among many things, Deborah opened up about the extreme rules that were placed on members of the community, including a surprising "punishment" for the people who decided to leave.

"The religion I was in," she began, "the rules were you couldn't have any friends outside, and you would be reported by someone if they saw you socialising with what was called a worldly person."

The comedienne elaborated: "No one can talk to you. They would literally cross the road to avoid. You would be like you were dead."

Deborah opened up about a surprising 'punishment'

The 57-year-old explained: "The punishment for leaving is everyone cutting you off. You were totally alone. When I first left, I was a nanny, and I wouldn't see anyone. The children would go away for the weekend with their parents to the house in the country.

Deborah Frances-White in an orange top and blue trousers© Instagram
Deborah Frances-White spoke about her experience in a 'cult'

"I wouldn't speak to anyone. I remember going to get a cup of coffee to hear my own voice, just so that I felt like I was a human being," she continued.

Deborah also spoke about leaving

Deborah defined a cult as "any group that won't let you leave with your dignity intact," but, fortunately, that wasn't the case for her.

"I think the biggest piece of bravery was leaving the cult and leaving everything behind," she said elsewhere in the interview. "Once you've done that, you feel like you can do anything."

Deborah Frances-White in a shiny blue skirt, smiling holding a glass of wine© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima
Deborah Frances-White feels more confident in midlife

Opening up about her motivation for leaving, she said: "The thing that made me finally fully leave is me going, you've got one life, you've got to live it now and you want to live forever. This is absolute nonsense. And that revelation kicked me into gear."

Listen to the Second Act podcast now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and YouTube.

