Why you're never too old to wear a mini dress - and the most flattering styles, according to a personal stylist

I love the look of a mini dress but at 43, felt my mini dress days were behind me. But the more I've thought about it, the more I want to embrace my figure and wear a mini dress - age ain't nothing but a number, after all.
I hate the thought of there being fashion restrictions on what you can wear according to your age, and a shorter hemmed dress is definitely a fashion item that many women over 40 shy away from.
But I want to embrace them, and personal stylist Jess Richardson agrees it's time to stop thinking of fashion barriers in your second act and start wearing what makes you feel fabulous.
"Many women (especially those over 40) might think they could never wear a mini dress, but believe me, you can!," says Jess. "The key is choosing the right silhouette and fabric. For example, an A-line mini is universally flattering, while a fitted style will emphasize your curves. When it comes to fabric, structured materials are ideal for taller women, as they hold their shape and help you feel less exposed."
For some celebrities, a mini dress is actually their staple. Jennifer Aniston is a repeat mini-dress wearer, always has been, and I love that celebrities young and old embrace the look.
- Editor's pick for tummy flattering: M&S Mini Shift Dress, £39.50 / $43.99
- Editor's pick for a big bust: New Look Chiffon Polka Dot Mini Dress, £15
- Editor's pick for petite women: Nobody's Child Bubble Hem Mini Dress, £48 / $92
- Editor's pick denim mini dress: French Connection Denim Mini Dress, £110
- Editor's pick occasion wear: Hobbs Lace Mini Dress, £155 / $316
Meghan Markle chose to wear a sweet white Valentino mini dress to ring in her 44th birthday, wearing the style for an intimate dinner with family and friends in LA and 44-year-old Natalie Portman's was spotted wearing a mini dress while filming new movie, Good Sex, in NYC.
Jess notes: "Focus on cuts and fabrics that enhance your best features and make you feel comfortable." She adds that no-one needs to 'avoid' a mini-dress, but choose a style that makes you feel fantastic rather than following trends.
You'll find mini dresses all year round in both classic colours and fits and more on-trend styles, like butter yellow and gingham for summer.
What’s the best type of mini dress if you're nervous to show your legs?
"Follow the simple girl maths rule," explains Jess. "If you're showing off your legs, keep your top half more modest. Avoid too much skin on display at once. If you're feeling self-conscious about your legs, sheer tights or a bit of gradual tan can give you a boost of confidence. Knee-high boots are also a fail-safe option if you’d rather not reveal too much."
How I chose the best mini dresses for older women
- Style: These dresses are all above knee length - you won't find a midi or maxi hiding in this edit.
- Expert insight: I've asked Jess for her recommendations on mini dresses, the best to flatter certain body hang-ups including a larger tummy or wanting to elongate the legs.
- Occasion: As well as casual mini dresses, I've included smart, occasion-worthy mini dresses in this feature.
Best mini dresses for women over 40
I hate wearing heels, how can I style a mini dress?
Jess implores that there's so many ways to elevate a mini dress, with or without heels. "If you’re avoiding heels, loafers with socks are super chic and effortlessly cool. Ankle boots are another great choice—a black kitten-heel boot paired with a blazer instantly elevates the outfit."
Which mini dress style is best for making legs look longer?
Whether you're a tall gal or on the shorter side, a mini dress can elongate the legs and there's one style that makes them even longer, streamlining your figure. Block colours help, says Jess, to make your look sleek, as does a flared skirt with a contrasting top to "visually lengthen the legs."