Taylor Swift details shift in relationship with dad Scott after major health scare
The "Call It What You Want" singer, during an appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, opened up about her father Scott Swift's recent heart surgery

Taylor Swift and her Dad Scott K. Swift at the Taping of CMT "GIANTS" Honoring Alan Jackson at The Ryman Auditorium on October 30, 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee© Getty
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
It was Taylor Swift's turn to take care of her dad this summer.

The "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart" singer's father Scott Swift had an "interesting" summer, spent largely recovering from a major heart surgery.

And in rare insight into her family life, the 14-time Grammy winner, making an appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast with his brother Jason Kelce — her first-ever podcast appearance — opened up about how her dad is doing. Catch up on her comments below.

1/5

A baby Taylor with her parents on their Christmas tree farm© Taylor Swift on Instagram

The heart surgery

Taylor first explained that it all "happened really quick," noting that her dad had year after year always received a "perfect EKG," an electrocardiogram, which records the electrical activity of the heart.

However, it was a cardiac stress test that led doctors to find five blockages in his heart. "So, he's been telling all his friends, 'You need to get the stress test because that's what's actually preventative.' If you can find that earlier, you don't have to have a bypass surgery," Taylor added. "You can sort out those blockages with stents and things that are a lot less invasive."

2/5

Taylor Swift smiling with her parents Scott and Andrea Swift© Getty Images

Post-surgery comedy

Taylor went on to reveal just how in good spirits Scott, 73, was after surgery. "He wakes up from surgery, and it's my mom, my brother, and me and his best friend. He did like a comedy act, a comedy set for 15 minutes. He was the funniest he's ever been, and he's usually really funny."

Plus, when Taylor remarked to her dad that he ultimately had five blockages removed, he replied, "Well, you see, I come from a very competitive family." 

3/5

Scott Swift (L) and honoree Taylor Swift attend the 50th Academy Of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas© Getty

Parent-child reversal

Taylor, who has long hailed both of her parents as her best friends, shared of how the dynamic changed: "It was kind of wild because it was like, very parent-child reversal in a lot of ways. My brother and my mom and I were each taking shifts in the ICU and staying with him 24/7."

4/5

Taylor Swift and Scott Kingsley Swift looks on during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts© Getty Images

Moved in

Taylor revealed that she essentially moved into her dad's house to take care of him, and gave insight into what he was like as a patient. "I'm like, this dude built play sets and swing sets and cribs for me. I'm building his shower chair and his walker, and his bed that goes like this," she said, gesturing with her hands the accessible bed Scott used while recovering.

5/5

Brittany Mahomes looks on while Taylor Swift hugs Scott Kingsley Swift and Alana Haim cheers while the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots play at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts© Getty Images

Loveliest patient

Taylor maintained that her dad was "the loveliest patient ever" and he "just kept saying thank you over and over again," as Travis added that Scott is "full of life" and "appreciative that doctors caught it."

