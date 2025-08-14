Taylor Swift details shift in relationship with dad Scott after major health scare

It was Taylor Swift's turn to take care of her dad this summer.

The "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart" singer's father Scott Swift had an "interesting" summer, spent largely recovering from a major heart surgery.

And in rare insight into her family life, the 14-time Grammy winner, making an appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast with his brother Jason Kelce — her first-ever podcast appearance — opened up about how her dad is doing. Catch up on her comments below.

1/ 5 © Taylor Swift on Instagram The heart surgery Taylor first explained that it all "happened really quick," noting that her dad had year after year always received a "perfect EKG," an electrocardiogram, which records the electrical activity of the heart. However, it was a cardiac stress test that led doctors to find five blockages in his heart. "So, he's been telling all his friends, 'You need to get the stress test because that's what's actually preventative.' If you can find that earlier, you don't have to have a bypass surgery," Taylor added. "You can sort out those blockages with stents and things that are a lot less invasive."

2/ 5 © Getty Images Post-surgery comedy Taylor went on to reveal just how in good spirits Scott, 73, was after surgery. "He wakes up from surgery, and it's my mom, my brother, and me and his best friend. He did like a comedy act, a comedy set for 15 minutes. He was the funniest he's ever been, and he's usually really funny." Plus, when Taylor remarked to her dad that he ultimately had five blockages removed, he replied, "Well, you see, I come from a very competitive family."

3/ 5 © Getty Parent-child reversal Taylor, who has long hailed both of her parents as her best friends, shared of how the dynamic changed: "It was kind of wild because it was like, very parent-child reversal in a lot of ways. My brother and my mom and I were each taking shifts in the ICU and staying with him 24/7."



4/ 5 © Getty Images Moved in Taylor revealed that she essentially moved into her dad's house to take care of him, and gave insight into what he was like as a patient. "I'm like, this dude built play sets and swing sets and cribs for me. I'm building his shower chair and his walker, and his bed that goes like this," she said, gesturing with her hands the accessible bed Scott used while recovering.

