Arnold Schwarzenegger's son with former nanny looks more like him than ever in new gym video — watch

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph is looking more and more like him with each passing day.

The 27-year-old is the FUBAR actor's son with Mildred Baena, his family's housekeeper he had an affair with while married to Maria Shriver, who he married in 1986, and with whom he shares Katherine, 35, Christina, 33, Patrick, 31, and Christopher, 27, who was born five days before Joseph.

Over the weekend, he took to Instagram and showed off his impressive body-building physique, and stunned fans with the similarities to his dad as he struck the Terminator star's signature muscle-flexing pose. Watch the moment below.

WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger's son shows off body-building physique

"It's only right that when the lads from Australia are in town, we gotta hit the classic poses," Joseph wrote in his caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"All of you have some great genetics," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "His father 100%" and: "Looking more like your dad everyday. Hope you and your mom are doing great!" as well as: "Like father, like son."

Joseph opened up about his health transformation in another recent Instagram post. He shared a video that saw him throwing himself back on the couch, and read: "Kind of tired, might skip the gym today."

© FilmMagic Arnold and Joseph at the FUBAR season 2 premiere

It then cut to a photo of him as a kid on the beach, followed by another clip of him now, swiftly standing up from the couch. "People sometimes forget that I used to be chubby in high school," he then wrote in his caption, recalling: "I got cut from my basketball and soccer team because I couldn't keep up with the other kids. Swim didn't have tryouts thankfully and completely changed my life forever."

"That was my introduction to fitness and training. Everyone starts somewhere but starting is the most important," he added.