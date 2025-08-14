Taylor Swift brought to tears as she details falling in love with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift got emotional when speaking about buying her masters recordings back in her first appearance on New Heights, the podcast hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

The Grammy winner got candid about the pain she felt when her masters were sold to talent manager Scooter Braun in 2019, prompting her to re-record her old albums in a defiant move.

Masters battle

© Taylor Swift Taylor appeared on the podcast to announce her 12th studio album

"I thought about not owning my music every day," Taylor said on the show. "If I never bought back my music, one day someone else would be leaving it to their kids in their will."

The star was brought to tears she spoke, revealing that she had been saving to buy her masters from Big Machine Records since she was a teenager.

Watch Taylor on the podcast below...

WATCH: Taylor Swift confirms 12th album

"The first time it was sold – my music has been sold a few times – the first time that it was sold, it really ripped my heart out of my chest," Taylor continued.

"And I told everybody exactly how that felt for me and what I was going through. And I started, basically, defiantly re-recording my music because I wanted to own it, and this was the only way I thought it was ever going to happen."

The blonde beauty shocked her fans in May, announcing that she had finally purchased her master's and owned every last song she had recorded.

In a powerful letter on her website, she wrote: "All of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me."

© Instagram She bought back her masters in May

"And all my music videos. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life's work," she added.

Taylor concluded by thanking her fans for their dedication and support. "You'll never know how much it means to me that you cared. Every single bit of it counted and carried us here."

Meet cute

© Instagram Taylor shared that Travis "threw a tantrum" before they met

Elsewhere on the podcast, Taylor revealed to Travis' brother Jason that he "threw a tantrum" about meeting her at her Eras Tour performance in Kansas City in July 2023.

Famously, the NFL star jumped on his podcast days after her show to lament the fact that he couldn't give her his number on the night, as she had to save her voice for the next show.

Travis' comment quickly went viral, and two months later, Taylor appeared at his game in Kansas City to the shock of Swifties and sports fans everywhere.

© Icon Sportswire The singer was a fixture at his home games

"It's so funny. It was such a wild romantic gesture to be like, 'I WANT TO DATE YOU!'" the "Cruel Summer" singer quipped on Wednesday's podcast episode.

"At first, when I looked at it, I was like, this dude didn't get a meet and greet, and he's making it everyone's problem. You realize he didn't even reach out to our management? When the podcast came out, I was like, 'Did he ever each out to be in the [VIP] tents?'"

"He thought that because he knows the elevator lady that he could talk to her about getting to my dressing room," Taylor laughed.

Modern romance

© Getty Images She admitted that his gesture was incredibly romantic

Despite their rocky beginning, the billionaire shared that she found his public gesture incredibly romantic. "We live in a day and age, I'm not an online person at all, I'm genuinely terrified to open my DMs, so this felt more like I was in an '80s John Hughes movie and he was standing outside my window with a boombox," she recalled.

"If this guy isn't crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager."

"It was wild. It worked. I'm glad it worked," she concluded. Her boyfriend lovingly chimed in that he was "the luckiest man in the world".

Back to the beginning

© Getty Images Travis went to Taylor's show in Kansas City

Travis and Taylor's meet cute is now etched into lore, after the athlete's hilarious callout on New Heights in 2023 amid her record-breaking Eras Tour.

"If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets. I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he said at the time.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he added.

© Instagram/Mert Alas Taylor's new album drops on October 3rd

"She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."

Two years later, the couple seems more in love than ever. Taylor even opted to make her first-ever podcast appearance on his show to announce the release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The highly-anticipated album will drop on October 3.