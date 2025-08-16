Stacey Solomon models ab-baring crop top following weight loss confession

Relatable may as well be Stacey Solomon’s middle name. She’s not afraid to jump on an Instagram Story makeup-free or show you a cluttered corner of her home pre-organising session, she’s always keeping it real.

While on holiday with her family, Stacey has been sharing a series of glowing photos, revealing her newly slimmed down figure.

Stacey rocked a crop top on her holiday

The Loose Women panellist has been rocking stunning bikinis, and in an image shared to her Story she rocked an ab-baring crop top and tailored white shorts one evening. You go, girl!

Stacey has also proudly revealed how she’s transformed her physique and got fit, sharing her inspirational journey to help others.

Stacey explains her weight loss

Stacey explained to fans: "My body looks a little different to last year's summer holiday. I am actually so proud of myself because I’ve stuck to my weight training consistently since February. Kept quiet and just got my head down & kept going. I genuinely only do it because I want to be so strong. Like boss [expletive] strong."

She continued: "I want to forever be able to pick up my babies with ease & carry double buggies on my shoulder when necessary. I feel so much stronger this year, which is so empowering and, yes, my body has changed but honestly, I loved my body aesthetically last year as much as I do this year. I’ve always been beautiful, no matter what shape or size."

The star has impressive abs

She then sought to impart some wisdom on her followers: "So I suppose what I’m trying to say is... Don’t commit to fitness just for the looks. Do it so you can wrestle your 17-year-old & carry all three of your toddlers in 40°C heat and you’ll enjoy the journey more."

Follower praise

Unsurprisingly, her loyal followers were the biggest cheerleaders, showering the star in praise in the comments section.

"Wow, you’ve done brilliantly after all those babies, momma. I’m sure that took a lot of work and discipline. As gorgeous as ever xxx," penned one, and: "Love this, such positivity and I’m here for it," added another. A third wrote: "You look amazing, well done you," while many others enquired about the star’s exact routine for looking so strong.

© Instagram Stacey and Samantha hit the gym together

What we do know is that Stacey’s sister, Samantha, is a PT and helps her train at her garage gym at Pickle Cottage. Nothing like a bit of family motivation!

As a mum myself, with only one child, I'm very impressed that Stacey finds the time to work out consistently with her busy brood. Having a home gym will definitely help, making it easier than going out to one.