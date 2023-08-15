Stacey Solomon inundated with support as she shares parenting worry

Stacey Solomon is recently back from her dream family vacation where she and her five children, alongside husband Joe Swash, made sure to enjoy every minute of it.

While two of her children are getting older, Stacey's youngest three are all small children, meaning that she and Joe had plenty on their hands looking after everyone, but thankfully eldest son Zach, 14, became a third parent on the trip, and as you can see in the clip below he doted on his younger siblings.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals how Zach is incredible brother towards siblings

The teenager was seen walking hand-in-hand with younger sister Rose, while also offering her some piggybacks, and playing around in the pool, making sure she was fully entertained.

In a gushing caption, Stacey praised her eldest son, but also opened up about the hardships they could face when he's not on their family holidays as he continues to get older and more independent.

© Instagram Zach proved to be the perfect big brother

She penned: "Biggest Brother Love! Just had to share this because it really makes me so proud. Me and Joe were watching through these videos on the way home & saying how much harder holidays would be without Zach! He's like a third parent who's much more fun than us, nothing is ever too much, and we have a lot to contend with but he takes it all in his stride.

"It's honestly hard to believe that I had Zach just two years older than he is now & he's a better person than I ever was at that age! Zach your love and time for your brothers and sisters is just our favourite thing to watch. Thank you for everything. Before anyone starts, we love all of my children the same amount."

© Instagram Zach is Stacey's oldest child

She concluded: "But at different times in our lives they all show their unique, special personalities & it just is so amazing to see & celebrate. All of these videos are from our holiday at @regnumcarya."

Fans were quick to offer their support and praise the teenager, as one said: "Such a fabulous big brother and a credit to you and how you've raised him," and a second added: "Such a gentleman! You've raised him so well Stacey! We need more Zachary's in this world."

© Instagram Zach clearly dotes on his younger siblings

A third commented: "All down to you been an amazing mummy, I had my daughter young and I remember the looks I got and the whispers and my daughter's like Zachary just amazing in every way," and a fourth wrote: "This is beautiful. Being another mum of five I hear you! Having an extra pair of hands from your eldest baby makes all the difference. I truly believe having a big family teaches kids so much."

Stacey shared several glimpses inside her dream holiday whilst she was away, including one where she was a bronzed goddess in a daring dress as she shared a loved-up photo with her doting husband.

© Instagram Stacey headed away with her family

The 33-year-old flashed a huge smile, whilst Joe wrapped his arm around her and planted a kiss on the side of her face. The TV star let her dress do the talking, opting to accessorise with dainty earrings, a gleaming gold watch and her jaw-dropping wedding rings. She wore her caramel-hued locks in tumbling waves and finished off her glam get-up with a sweep of bronzed makeup.

"Our last day in paradise… [teary eye emoji and sun emoji] The last ten days have been heaven and I don't want it all to end [crying face emoji]," Stacey wrote in her caption.

The singer had some incredible fashion

"Spending time with my family is just the best thing in [the] world. And this place was just MAGICAL. Thank you for the memories @regnumcarya to the moon and back family [heart emoji] Ad - we got a discount from our travel agent @trendingtravel on this hotel."

Awestruck fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Nothing more special than making memories with people you love," while another chimed in: "Wow what precious memories and has Belle had a growth spurt whilst you've been there."