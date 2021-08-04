Stacey Solomon shares clip of her super organised fridge - and wow

Stacey Solomon is known for her home organisation skills and now the Loose Women panellist has wowed us once again with her pristine kitchen.

The former X Factor star, who is pregnant with her fourth child with fiancé Joe Swash, took to her Instagram Stories to tell fans all about her early morning food shop and gave us a peek at her impeccably tidy fridge.

MORE: The Queen's unusual dinner tradition at Balmoral is so relatable

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joe Swash discusses partner Stacey's eating habits

"How it ended for mummy," wrote Stacey on a photo of her supermarket shop.

"I couldn't get back to sleep so I went and did the food shop. It was nice and quiet and I was done and on my way home by 8.30, hallelujah." That's seriously impressive!

Stacey's early morning food shop

The star then posted a clip of herself packing food away in her fridge – which looks absolutely spotless. Stacey placed her fruit, veg, meat, fish and dairy in clear containers and the fridge looks the neatest we've ever seen.

There's clearly a new project ahead for the busy mum too, who wrote: "Cannot wait to get this kitchen done soon."

MORE: Royal kids' favourite dinners revealed! From Prince George to Princess Charlotte

That's one tidy fridge!

Stacey managed to grab a little time to herself after her busy start to the day, enjoying a decadent pastry breakfast, complete with a pretty pink and white flower arrangement on the table.

Besides a third snap, she wrote: "Heaven… Happy Tuesday. Sometimes you've got to make the most of the most unwanted wake-ups."

Stacey unwinds with a luxury breakfast

We recently got an insight into Stacey's pregnancy cravings, when her partner Joe spoke to meat-snack brand Pepperami.

"Stacey will eat something, but eat it like there is a microphone in her mouth! She will eat the crisp or piece of popcorn, and as she is chewing, she will breathe out [impersonates loud eating] – I’ve never known someone to make so much noise when eating crisps!" joked Joe.

On her favourite snacks, he revealed: "[Stacey] loves a bit of piccalilli. She loves anything pickled. She loves curly kale. She puts it in the oven and it’s her version of crisps! Honestly, it’s the weirdest thing I’ve ever eaten."

And according to Joe, Stacey's snack habits have just got stranger now that she is pregnant. "She likes to eat raw cauliflower coated in mango chutney, mayonnaise, then mixed with curry powder. She loves it, but it makes my stomach churn making it for her," he said.

MORE: Discover new mum Pippa Middleton's typical day on a plate

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.