I'm a nutritionist and these are my top anti-aging superfoods for skin, hair, and vitality

It's an old adage but you are literally what you eat. Those who consume large quantities of sugary processed food are more likely to have poor skin, hair and nails and age faster, despite slathering your body with expensive creams and serums.

But in reverse, if you fill your plate with nourishing superfoods you can biohack the aging process and have glowing skin, healthy hair and even better, you'll feel great.

So what are the top anti-aging superfoods I consume as a nutritionist? Here are my favorites.

Sweet potatoes

This scrumptious root vegetable not only tastes fantastic roasted, boiled or sauteed but it's a real nutritional powerhouse. It's packed with vitamin A, C and E which all help boost the skin's elasticity and promote cell turnover. Sweet potatoes are incredibly versatile too so if you're not a fan of them in a savoury dish you can also sneak into brownies and cakes to create a rich, fudgy and nutritious dessert.

© Getty Images/iStockphoto Sweet potatoes are incredibly nutrient dense

Watercress

I still remember the days when my mum would make me watercress soup or salads and regale its benefits. Fast forward to today and watercress is always on my shopping list. This nutrient dense green is full of calcium, potassium, manganese, phosphorus and vitamins A, C, K, B1 and B2 which all work together to promote skin health, support the immune system and aid digestion.

Spinach

Another nutrient-dense green, Popeye was not wrong when he reached for his tin of spinach when he needed a boost of power. Rich in vitamins A, C, E, and K, spinach also contains magnesium, iron and lutein. Throw into salads, omelettes and curries to get that extra vitamin boost which is great for skin and immune health.

© Getty Spinach can be added to pasta dishes or curries

Brocolli

Not everyone is a fan, but this nutritional powerhouse contains antioxidants, folate, fibre, calcium as well as vitamins C and K making it a great anti aging support. Vitamin C supports collagen production while the antioxidants reduce inflammation in the body. Vitamin K and calcium support bone health while the fibre content is great for the gut. I eat broccoli daily in salads, side dishes and even smoothies.

© Getty Images Avocado is full of healthy fats

Avocado

It's not the cheapest fruit, but avocado is like liquid gold for the skin and hair with its high concentration of fatty acids. A study in 2022 found that avocado is beneficial for skin health and being rich in vitamins C, K, E and A as well as potassium and B vitamins, this nourishing food will make you feel energised and full of vitality.

I like to eat at least ¼ of an avocado daily on sourdough toast, in a smoothie or salad.

Blueberries

These little purple nuggets of goodness are my non-negotiable go-to. Packed with antioxidants, blueberries fight inflammation, support immune health and promote collagen production. No, they're not cheap but look at them as an investment in your health and when in season, buy in bulk and freeze for later.

© Getty Images Blueberries are an antioxidant-rich superfood

Throw them in porridge, smoothies, and even salads.

Nuts

From almonds, pistachios and walnuts, I like to eat at least one serving of nuts a day. Almonds are a good source of vitamin E which helps repair skin tissue, protect from damaging UV rays and promote plump skin. Walnuts are packed with omega-3s which are beneficial for your skin health overall. Pistachios are also great for skin health and can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. I like to toss into salads, brownies or just simply eat them plain as a nourishing snack.

© Getty Images Walnuts are packed with omega-3s

Pomegranate seeds

These sweet jewels contain powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. In one study, pomegranate seeds were found to reverse aging in some participants. Great for gut and skin health, I like to chuck these in salads and top curries and stews with these nuggets of goodness.

© Getty Images Pomegranates are the ultimate superfood

Faye James is a Sydney-based accredited nutritionist and author of The 10:10 Diet, The Menopause Diet, The Long Life Plan and her latest book The Perimenopause Plan.