Eat yourself beautiful - how to 'feed' your hair, skin and nails

We all know that food really is the best medicine when it comes to strength and well-being. What we eat has a direct effect on how we feel and undoubtedly, how we look.

As we have all become privy to information about food and health, we are now more aware than ever that what we eat affects our outer shell too, particularly our hair, skin and nails.

If you haven't heard of Emily English, we are almost certain you would know her by her Instagram handle, Em the Nutritionist. The BSC-qualified nutritionist is responsible for creating the most fabulous meals online, which include all of our favourite foods from halloumi to chocolate, but are still healthy and rich in goodness.

The renowned founder of gut health supplements, Epetōme, tells HELLO! exactly what we should be eating to look our most beautiful, naturally.

The right food is imperative to our outer shell - including hair

Emily, who looked luminous at her wedding last year, explains: "Skin, hair and nails are made from the nutrients in your food. If you are not eating enough protein, healthy fats or key vitamins and minerals, your body will prioritise other functions, and you’ll often see that in dull skin, breakouts, brittle nails or thinning hair. What we eat has a huge influence on how we feel and how we look."

What to eat to get glowing skin

When it comes to your skin, Emily quips: "Think colour and healthy fats. Antioxidant-rich foods like pomegranate seeds, red peppers, raspberries, spinach and tomatoes help protect skin from inflammation and oxidative stress. Red peppers are especially brilliant, just half a pepper contains over one hundred per cent of your recommended daily intake of vitamin C, which helps support collagen production and repair."

Glowing skin is the result of great nutrition

"Then add in fats like extra virgin olive oil, nuts, seeds and oily fish to strengthen the skin barrier and help keep moisture in (plus boost absorption of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K). Fermented foods like kefir and live yoghurt also play a role by supporting a healthy gut microbiome, which can, in turn, support healthy skin.

Fats like olive oil strengthen the skin's barrier

"Gut health is also a big piece of the puzzle. When your gut is inflamed, stressed or imbalanced, it often shows up on the skin. So when you support the gut, you support everything else too.

Emily is the founder of probiotic brand, Epetōme

"Your gut is involved in so much more than just digestion. It plays a central role in everything, so when it is not supported properly, you feel it. That’s why I created Epetōme. Each capsule contains 50 billion live bacteria from well-researched strains like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, which are resilient enough to survive the stomach and reach the gut where they can actually do their job."

Anti-ageing food

Looking younger starts with what's on your plate. "Anti-ageing really comes down to reducing inflammation and protecting your cells," explains Emily. "Foods rich in vitamin C, like citrus fruits and peppers, support collagen production. Omega 3 fatty acids found in oily fish, flax and chia seeds help reduce inflammation and keep skin supple. I also include antioxidant-rich foods like dark leafy greens and pomegranate seeds, and make sure I am getting enough protein and zinc for skin repair and strength."

Drink more water

We all know that water is good for us, but getting that elusive two litres a day is imperative. "Hydration is key," Emily says. "When the body is dehydrated, the skin can become dull and more prone to breakouts. The pores aren’t as flexible, so oil gets trapped more easily by dead skin cells, which can lead to blemishes. Drinks that dehydrate you, like coffee, tea, alcohol, sugary drinks and energy drinks, can make this worse.

Hydration is key

"Alongside water, I also focus on hydration from food. Cucumber, watermelon, tomatoes and soups all help top things up throughout the day."

Get thicker hair with food

We all want thicker hair. Maybe the answer isn't expensive hair products, but food! "Hair is made from protein, so that's the first place to start," advises Emily.

Amino acids help timprove the hair's texture

"Eggs, fish, lentils, Greek yoghurt and chicken all help provide the amino acids needed for healthy hair. I also think about iron and zinc, both important for growth and strength, which you can find in red meat, pumpkin seeds and dark green veg. Healthy fats like olive oil, nuts and avocado are also brilliant for shine and texture."

Food for longer nails

Don't forget your nails, people!

Eggs, almonds, and seeds help promote nail growth

Emily explains: "Protein supports the structure of nails, and biotin helps with strength and growth. You can find biotin in eggs, almonds, sweet potatoes and seeds. Vitamin C is also important for collagen production, and magnesium and zinc are essential for repair. A varied diet with plenty of colour, good fats and whole foods is always the best place to start."

Inside Emily's beauty cupboard

Alongside Emily's food must-haves, she has some beauty buys that get her glowing. "I keep it simple but consistent," the 29-year-old adds. "I love the NEOM magnesium body butter. I use it before bed on my calves and feet, and it helps me sleep so well. I go to Yue Float for an infrared sauna, which helps with lymphatic drainage and recovery, especially when I am feeling sluggish or low energy. My skin always looks brighter the next day."

Emily loves the NEOM magnesium body butter

Emily has been incredibly open with her followers about her mental health and food journey, which has come a long way over the years.

Food is a joy to Emily and her almost 2 million Instagram followers love her for it

"Once I started fueling myself properly, eating enough, focusing on balance rather than restriction, everything shifted. My energy came back, my skin cleared, and I felt more grounded and connected to my body. It wasn’t about being perfect, just consistent and kind. Food stopped feeling like something to control and started feeling like something that supports me. That’s the mindset I try to share through my work now. Food should make you feel better, not stressed."