8 potassium-filled foods a nutritionist turns to for easing period cramps and bloating

As a nutritionist, I've seen firsthand how diet can play a powerful role in easing the monthly struggles so many of us face.

One of my go-to strategies when dealing with cramps and bloating is to increase my potassium intake.

Potassium helps balance fluid in the body, supports muscle relaxation, and can even help counter the sodium-related water retention that makes bloating worse.

Here are the eight potassium-rich foods I personally recommend, and eat myself, when I want to give my body a little extra support during my cycle.

Avocado

© Getty Images Avocados contain around 485 mg of potassium

Creamy, nourishing and endlessly versatile, avocados are packed with around 485 mg of potassium each. I love to mash them on wholegrain toast, blend them into smoothies, or throw diced avocado into salads.

They also provide healthy fats and fibre, which keep me fuller for longer and help maintain stable blood sugar.

Banana

© Getty Images Bananas are an easy source of potassium

The humble banana is one of my favourite quick fixes, especially when I'm low on energy. A medium banana has about 422 mg of potassium, and is light on the stomach when cramps are at their peak.

I'll slice one over porridge with a drizzle of nut butter for a comforting breakfast or grab one on busy days when I need something portable.

Sweet potato

© Getty Sweet potatoes are high in fibre

Sweet potatoes are deliciously sweet and warming, and rich in potassium – about 540 mg per medium potato – alongside fibre and beta-carotene.

I often roast them on Sundays, then reheat portions throughout the week to eat with salmon, leafy greens or a dollop of Greek yoghurt for a balanced meal.

Spinach

© Getty Spinach is incredibly versatile

When I want a real potassium boost, spinach is top of my list. A cooked cup can contain around 800 mg of potassium, along with magnesium and antioxidants that support hydration and cellular repair.

I'll stir spinach into soups, curries, omelettes and pasta dishes to easily increase my veggie intake without much effort.

White beans

© Getty Images White beans are a plant-based protein

White beans are a potassium powerhouse – over 1,000 mg per cooked cup – and a great plant-based protein source.

I love blending them into a creamy dip with garlic and lemon, tossing them into salads for extra texture, or adding them to soups and stews for extra fibre to help keep digestion moving.

Yoghurt (plain)

© Getty Images Yoghurt is good for the gut

Plain yoghurt is a gentle, gut-friendly source of potassium (around 380 mg per 170 g serve), thanks to its probiotics.

I often mix it with berries or chopped fruit for a quick snack or breakfast, especially when bloating makes me want something soothing and easy to digest.

Salmon

© Getty Images Salmon is great in salads, rice bowls and wraps

A 100 g fillet of salmon delivers roughly 490 mg of potassium along with omega-3 fats that help reduce inflammation.

I like baking a whole side of salmon at the start of the week, then using the leftovers in salads, rice bowls or wraps for quick, protein-rich meals that keep me feeling energised.

Tomatoes

© Getty Images A medium-sized tomato contains around 290 mg of potassium

Tomatoes, whether fresh or in the form of passata, sauces or soups, add flavour and hydration, with a medium tomato offering about 290 mg of potassium.

I roast cherry tomatoes with olive oil and herbs, then use them as a topping for pasta, sourdough or grain bowls.

Why focus on potassium during your cycle

© Shutterstock / Alex Ost Potassium can ease period symptoms

Potassium is so important for regulating fluid balance and muscle function, both of which are impacted during menstruation.

By increasing your intake of these foods in the days before and during your period, you can enjoy more stable energy levels and feel less bloated. It's a simple but powerful tweak that makes a real difference, and one I encourage my clients to try for themselves.

A day on the plate

Breakfast: Warm cinnamon porridge topped with sliced banana, a spoonful of Greek yoghurt, and a sprinkle of chia seeds.

Mid-morning snack: A small smoothie with avocado, spinach, frozen mango, and almond milk.

Lunch: Baked salmon with roasted sweet potato wedges and a tomato-spinach salad dressed with olive oil and lemon.

© Getty Images Throw some avocado, spinach, frozen mango and almond milk in a blender for a delicious smoothie

Afternoon snack: White bean and garlic dip served with wholegrain crackers and cherry tomatoes.

Dinner: Sweet potato and white bean curry served with a side of steamed spinach.

Evening: A few squares of dark chocolate with a cup of herbal tea.