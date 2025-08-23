Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ryan Seacrest shows off impressive physique in grueling underwater workout video – Watch
Subscribe
Ryan Seacrest shows off impressive physique in grueling underwater workout video – Watch

Ryan Seacrest shows off impressive physique in grueling underwater workout video – Watch

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest displayed his fit physique in a workout video that showed him exercising underwater in his animal print swim shorts

Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Ryan Seacrest proved that a body like his doesn't come without dedication and hard work. The American Idol host found a challenging way to safely push his muscles to the limit by exercising underwater with a pair of dumbbells – and while the activity is considered low-impact because of the water's buoyancy, his workout still looked grueling. Ryan showed off his impressive physique in a pair of animal print swim shorts as he performed squats, lunges, and bicep curls while using the water's natural resistance to build his muscle strength and cardiovascular fitness.

"My summer resistance training — the sea resists me and it's winning. Thanks to my coach @doddromero for your creativity and commitment!" Ryan captioned the video he shared on Instagram.

His followers were very impressed with his efforts, with one commenting: "It looks hard as nails. Enjoy and Ryan you are your body is Rockin." A second said: "Wow Impressive work out! You never cease to amaze Ryan!" A third added: "Taking water aerobics to an entirely new level!"

ryan seacrest in the water holding up dumbbells and wearing goggles© Instagram
Ryan challenged himself to an aquatic workout

According to the Mayo Clinic, aquatic exercise takes the pressure off the bones, joints, and muscles. It also has many health benefits, including improved heart health, reduced stress, and improved muscular endurance and strength. 

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Health & Fitness
See more
Read More