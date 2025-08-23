Ryan Seacrest shows off impressive physique in grueling underwater workout video – Watch

Ryan Seacrest proved that a body like his doesn't come without dedication and hard work. The American Idol host found a challenging way to safely push his muscles to the limit by exercising underwater with a pair of dumbbells – and while the activity is considered low-impact because of the water's buoyancy, his workout still looked grueling. Ryan showed off his impressive physique in a pair of animal print swim shorts as he performed squats, lunges, and bicep curls while using the water's natural resistance to build his muscle strength and cardiovascular fitness.

"My summer resistance training — the sea resists me and it's winning. Thanks to my coach @doddromero for your creativity and commitment!" Ryan captioned the video he shared on Instagram.

His followers were very impressed with his efforts, with one commenting: "It looks hard as nails. Enjoy and Ryan you are your body is Rockin." A second said: "Wow Impressive work out! You never cease to amaze Ryan!" A third added: "Taking water aerobics to an entirely new level!"

© Instagram Ryan challenged himself to an aquatic workout

According to the Mayo Clinic, aquatic exercise takes the pressure off the bones, joints, and muscles. It also has many health benefits, including improved heart health, reduced stress, and improved muscular endurance and strength.