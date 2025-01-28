How Jennifer Aniston's calorie-burning fitness regime is so 'effective' for menopause — study

Jennifer Aniston is committed to her health and exercise routine, which is certainly paying off.

For the past couple of years, the Friends alum has been a fan and advocate for Pvolve, a functional workout method and brand founded by Rachel Katzman.

The The Morning Show star has touted the company not only for keeping her fit, but alleviating her persistent back pain, and now a new study proves just how effective the workout is, particularly for women in middle age.

Per new research from the University of Exeter and their study published in the Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise journal, Pvolve is particularly "effective at improving strength and balance in women during and post-menopause."

"This study is the first time researchers have found the benefits of resistance exercise on lower limb strength and balance can be maintained throughout the menopause transition, through engaging with specific types of exercise," the University claimed.

72 healthy women in active pre-, peri-, and post-menopause, not currently taking hormone replacement therapy, were part of the study, during which they followed the 12-week whole-body, low-impact resistance training program from Pvolve.

Among the improvements were a 19% increase in hip function and lower body strength, 21% increase in full-body flexibility, 10% increase in dynamic balance, mobility, and stability, as well as an increase in lean muscle without increasing total body mass.

Julie Cartwright, the president of Pvolve, shared her enthusiasm over the study's results, stating: "We are incredibly excited to collaborate with the University of Exeter on this groundbreaking research."

She added: "Women undergo tremendous physical change during the menopause transition, and this research shows that the Pvolve method can serve as an intervention, helping women to live better and feel better throughout their lives."

Jennifer has been an official ambassador for Pvolve since 2023, and in a statement then announcing the partnership, she said: "I had a friend who had already been doing Pvolve and not only did I notice her complete transformation — physically in her energy level — but she also explained that Pvolve is functional fitness that respects where your body is at and allows you to work around your current limitations."

She also told CR Fashion Book about her routine: "I leave every workout feeling energized and strong, but not beat up," and maintained: "I encourage people to try it and see it for themselves. Whatever your fitness level, it’s a workout where you can truly start where you are."

"I look forward to the challenging classes and I feel stronger and more comfortable in my body when I'm doing it," she went on, noting: "It's different every time, I don't think I've had the same class twice."