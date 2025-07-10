Jennifer Aniston's trainer reveals surprising secrets to her size 2 physique

Jennifer Aniston has an incredible physique and works hard to maintain her size 2 figure – but she doesn't spend hours doing "endless crunches" to achieve it.

The Friends alum, 56, is trained by personal trainer Dani Coleman, who uses "all three of Pvolve's signature formats." Pvolve is a low-impact exercise program co-founded by Rachel Katzman in 2017. Jennifer became an ambassador in 2023.

Jennifer's Workout

"She loves a challenging workout, and it’s been so rewarding over these last four years to see her strength grow," Dani told Dailymail.com.

Dani shared the secrets behind Jennifer's lean and toned appearance, revealing they focus on the formats "Strength & Sculpt, Sculpt & Burn, and Progressive Weight Training".

© Instagram Jennifer uses all three of Pvolve's signature formats

"We utilize unique resistance equipment and heavier weights to build overall mobility, stability, cardiovascular health, and strength. Each session begins with a dynamic warm-up, followed by strength training and small cardio bursts," Dani explained.

"Within our sessions, we place a heavy focus on form to help prevent injury and conclude each session with a proper cool-down."

Jennifer works out every day, with Dani explaining that "some days it's a full hour, other times it's a quicker session." She continued: "We focus on creating a rhythm that feels sustainable and adjust to meet the demands of her busy schedule."

© Instagram Dani has been working with Jennifer for the last 4 years

"She always shows up ready to work," Dani added. "Her consistency, discipline, and strength are truly inspiring to witness firsthand."

Dani said working with Jennifer "has been a dream come true". She explained: "Between our workouts, playlists, and of course the occasional cameos by her pups during our sessions, it's always a good time training together."

Regarding Jennifer's Core Collection, Dani said it's not your average routine. "Most times when people think about training their 'core,' they think of endless crunches on a mat," she explained.

© Instagram Dani said Jennifer is a joy to train with

"However, at Pvolve, we train your core 360 and functionally. In other words, we cover every part of your core, not just your abdominals."

She continued: "We also train you to engage your core in the daily movement patterns you perform. In these workouts, you will build core strength that sets you up for success, ranging from completing daily tasks to increasing your performance.

"The workouts are efficient, effective, and suitable for all levels," she added. "You can check out Jen's Core Collection to experience some of our favorite exercises we do together."



© Instagram Jennifer works out daily

Joining Pvolve

Jennifer started as a member of Pvolve in 2021 when she was recovering from a back injury, two years before she joined the team.

"I don't feel like myself when I'm not able to work out," Jennifer says on Pvolve's website.

© Instagram Jennifer joined Pvolve as a member before becoming an ambassador

"I had a friend who had already been doing Pvolve, and not only did I notice her complete transformation – physically in her energy level – but she also explained that Pvolve is functional fitness that respects where your body is at and allows you to work around your current limitations."

Jennifer said that she ordered the equipment, started streaming workouts at home, and "fell in love with the program and how it makes you work hard and delivers results…It's completely different from anything I'd tried before, and that's what made me want to get involved with the company."