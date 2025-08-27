The best low-impact exercises to stay 'strong' in your 50s and 60s, according to experts

Longevity is a buzzword in the health space right now. While learning new trends and methods to stay in optimal health, whether activity or diet-related, has always been a popular topic, humans have become fascinated with how to 'hack' our lifestyles to remain in tip-top fitness and, ultimately, live as long as possible. But while we can stay in great health into our 50s, 60sand beyond, it's been noted that low-impact exercise is best for myriad reasons. However, health professionals and personal trainers are keen to stress that 'low-impact' does not mean sacrificing intensity, ability and strength.

HELLO! spoke to Emily Schofield, certified personal trainer and regional gym manager at Ultimate Performance Los Angeles, who explained why low-impact is often recommended as a form of exercise to those who are in certain age brackets to avoid injury or damage to joints or muscles. But the expert is keen to assure people that they don't need to part ways with their dumbbells yet. Click through the gallery to find out the best forms of low-impact exercise and why they're the best forms of exercise as we age.

© Getty Images Strength training "I'm going to bang the drum and tell you why strength-training should be the number one type of low-impact exercise you should be doing as you get older, and why it is not only safer for your joints, but can actually improve your bones, joints, and your overall health," says Emily. "This is not controversial! There is no age barrier to lifting weights! But too many people have this misconception that strength training is purely for bulky bodybuilders, but nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, I'd say that strength training should be prescribed to everyone over 40! Two or three sessions a week are enough to see profound changes to your body composition and your overall metabolic and holistic health."



© Getty Images Why is strength training so good? Emily explains that strength training is so beneficial because, unlike high-impact exercises like a HIIT class or running, it's simultaneously easy on ageing joints while improving their strength and efficiency. "Weightlifting offers a multitude of benefits for individuals over 60, all of which can contribute to and help enhance your overall health and wellbeing. There are certain concerns we need to be mindful of as we get older – osteoporosis, arthritis, and sarcopenia (loss of muscle mass) being the three at the top of the list. "These conditions are going to wreak havoc on the quality of your life if you suffer from them. Research has shown that regular resistance training is the most effective way to build muscle, increase bone density, improve balance, and improve mobility. This is true of weightlifting regardless of how old you are, but it is even more important as you get older. The physical improvements you will see from weightlifting will contribute to a reduced risk of falls and fractures. Weightlifting can also aid in maintaining a healthy weight, boosting metabolism, and managing chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes."

© Getty Images Pilates or yoga While external weights are clearly bursting with benefits for everyone, particularly for an ageing population, others may prefer a calisthenic-style of exercise. Using your own bodyweight to create resistance can be just as effective with moves such as lunges, squats, push-ups and more, but moves from a Pilates or yoga repertoire can add even more benefits. Pilates, traditionally a mat or machine-based exercise created from a repertoire of moves created by Joseph Pilates, targets multiple muscle groups and hones skills such as precision, concentration, control, breath, flow and centring. Typically, the moves are created with these core principles in mind to strengthen the core (known as the powerhouse) to build and improve muscle and joint strength, as well as balance, posture and coordination. Sam Boatwright, a registered PT and the owner of protein supplements brand Brown Bag Protein, told HELLO!: "Pilates is fantastic too, as it is a core-related workout and helps to strengthen the muscles of the abdomen, lower back, hips and pelvis, which act as the body’s central support system. On top of that, you should also practise basic movements to help improve flexibility and hip mobility, such as squats, weighted or non-weighted, deadlifts and standing on one leg for a period of time."

© Getty Images Walking NHS Doctor, Dr Asimah Hanif, told HELLO! that walking is one of the "simplest and most powerful things you can do for your heart, and there are lots of reasons why." In a nutshell, the benefits include: making your heart stronger and more efficient; lowering blood pressure and cholesterol; keeping blood sugar steady; reducing stress and helps with weight control." In a bit more detail, Dr Asimah notes that walking has a significant effect on our overall health, which, in turn, ultimately prevents chronic illness and increases longevity. We also know that walking is much gentler on the joints, so it's a perfect form of low-impact exercise. "When you walk regularly, your heart muscle gets stronger, your blood pressure tends to come down, your circulation improves, and your cholesterol balance shifts in the right direction (raising the 'good' cholesterol, lowering the 'bad'). It also helps keep blood sugar steady and lowers inflammation."

© Getty Images Swimming Similar to walking and Pilates, swimming is a fantastic form of low-impact exercise because your heart rate is increased while working your largest muscle groups, without putting too much strain on your joints or cardiovascular system. According to swimming.org, swimming has all of the benefits of the aforementioned exercises, but it has the added advantage of burning more calories. "A gentle swim can burn over 200 calories in just half an hour, more than double that of walking," they state. Emily adds finally: "You don't need to spend hours in the gym to experience the benefits of low-impact training. Simple changes to your daily routine can make a real difference. Alongside this, scheduling two strength sessions each week, whether using weights or just your own bodyweight, will help preserve muscle mass and bone density. Even small changes, such as taking the stairs more often, standing up regularly, or moving whenever you have the opportunity, add up over time. These micro-habits accumulate into meaningful improvements in health and vitality."