Holly Ramsay unveils 'hard to achieve' body transformation ahead of Adam Peaty wedding

Holly Ramsay caused waves and made her father Gordon incredibly excited last September when she announced her engagement to star Team GB swimmer, Adam Peaty. The three-time Olympic gold medallist proposed to his fiancée while they were on holiday in Greece, and began planning their wedding as far back as February. Since then, as the big day approaches, things have progressed a lot, and the bride-to-be is looking more athletic than ever. The 25-year-old took to Instagram to show off her transformation, and her followers' jaws were on the floor.

The model shared a series of photos from a trip to The Grove Hotel and Golf Club, captioned with one word: "Staycationing", and, in two of the pictures, she donned a red bikini that showcased her physique. In the comment section, her fans inundated her with heart eyes and fire emojis, and one penned: "You've seriously transformed your body! How did you do it?"

According to Monty Simmons, fitness expert and personal trainer, this kind of transformation doesn't just happen overnight: "This is a result of consistency, dedication, and hard work. This is not something that you can achieve in a matter of weeks. This is clearly months and months and months of hard work and very dedicated nutrition and diet adherence.

© SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay are engaged to be married in December

"You’re not going to achieve this in a matter of minutes unless you’re already in very, very good shape," he continued. "You can see that Holly’s body fat is probably around the low teens, which is very hard to achieve for women. You have to really be on a low-calorie diet and in a calorie deficit to be shedding that body fat in order to achieve that."

Monty also pointed out that, to get the type of definition that Holly has in her abs, arms and forearms, one would likely use a "regular mix of strength training and some cardio". He adds: "I would guess push-ups, bench press, shoulder press, some bicep curls. She's probably lifting some serious weight because this is very, very toned and she looks fantastic." For the level of ab definition that Holly's reached – "There's definitely a lot of core work," he notes – Monty suggests Pilates.

Above all, the personal trainer reasserts that consistency and the willpower to stick to a routine are key to Holly's transformation: "It's really important to highlight that this is a long-term lifestyle. Holly has not just done this for a wedding, although I'm sure that's been a big factor. Obviously, who wouldn't want to look fantastic for their wedding? But this is a lifestyle. Holly is not just doing this as a quick fix. This is something that she will probably continue for long after, and it's something she's already been doing prior to the wedding."